Lene Rambekk: “It’s important to show that women are a vital part of the industry and are just as successful as men.”

Lene Rambekk has recently been appointed Scientific Laboratory Manager at Norner. Rambekk has an MSc in polymer chemistry and wide industrial experience from Trelleborg Viking and REC. She joined Norner from Herøya Industripark AS where she held the position of head of operations.

Here she shares with Women in Plastics more on her experience in the industry.

Q: Could you tell me about your background and how you got to your new role at Norner?

I have a degree in polymer chemistry from NTNU I Trondheim 1999. After a couple of years searching for the relevant first job, I started at Trelleborg Viking working with developments of rubber compounds in 2003. In my period here, I got involved in different projects and learned a lot, both how to work in the polymer industry and how to perform in projects. The last 10 years I have been working with HSE and operations in Herøya Industripark AS. This is the leading Industrial park in Norway, and has customers within the heavy Industrial range.

Through this experience, I contacted the CEO at Norner AS, Kjetil Larsen. I expressed I was interested in getting back into the polymer industry. Over time we agreed on this position (Scientific Laboratory Manager at Norner). It was very suitable for me, combining operations with the need for polymer knowledge.

Q: As Manager of a Scientific Laboratory what does a typical day consist of?

A typical day consists of a lot of contact with the engineers in the laboratory. I am very fond of the cooperation and collaborating with colleagues as I believe we all work better together.

I am involved in the planning and execution of service and maintenance and allocate time for this topic. Besides this I am now working on how Norner AS should take greater place within the renewable industry. We focus on sustainability, and I work with customers and projects within this field.

Q: What are you most looking forward to in your new role?

I am looking forward to getting to know my colleagues and to be a real “Norne”. It is important for me to represent my employer with heart and head, so I will work hard to improve my knowledge.

Q: What is the best advice you have been given throughout your career?

I have learnt that it is important to listen and to learn from every single person you meet. Its clever to give ideas a second thought, and to let decisions mature before jumping to conclusion. I have also learnt you can receive advice but some decisions you must make alone.

Q: How important do you feel female role models are to the younger generation and did you have one?

Role models are important and being a female should not favour or disfavour you from being one. It’s important to show that women are a vital part of the industry and are just as successful as men.

I do not have a single role model myself, but I have seen numerous clever, hard-working and successful women that have made it clear gender does not matter.

Q: What is the biggest challenge you have faced in your career so far?

In my last job, I found it very challenging when I was given a large project outside my discipline. This included leading a team of experienced staff (consisting of men, 20 -30 years older than myself), dealing with legal matters and providing critical operations for customers. Very challenging, very interesting and great fun having success!

Q: What has been your biggest accomplishment in your career so far?

I think when I had success in the challenges I described above, that was my biggest accomplishment so far.