Tove Andersen has TOMRA as president and CEO effective today. She takes over from Stefan Ranstrand, who held the position for the past 12 years, and becomes the first female President and CEO of the company.

× Expand TOMRA New CEO for TOMRA Tove Andersen

Andersen joins TOMRA from global fertilizer company YARA International, which is also headquartered in Norway, where she was EVP for Europe.

Chairman of the TOMRA Board of directors, Jan Svensson, said: "The Board is delighted that, after a search process and her appointment as communicated before, Tove Andersen is now joining TOMRA as the company's president and CEO.

"Tove Andersen is a proven leader with a distinguished track record, broad expertise and a passion for sustainability. Tove is a people- and customer-centred person which we believe ideally suits TOMRA in its present development stage. I am personally very pleased that we have been able to attract someone of her caliber, track record and potential."

Andersen added: "TOMRA is a company I have known for many years. I have always been impressed by the business's continued evolution and the position it has created for itself today globally under Stefan's leadership.

"With the increased focus worldwide on sustainability and, in particular, the circular economy, TOMRA is more relevant than ever before and is perfectly placed to continue being a very successful company.

"What especially excites me about TOMRA is that it is a technology-based business which is purpose-led and delivering on a truly global scale. It is a business that is making a positive difference to the world we live in.

"I am looking forward to meeting and working with the exceptional teams within the business and continuing to advance TOMRA's vision of leading the resource revolution."