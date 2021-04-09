New Managing Director of IVK Europe,Industrial Association for Plastics Films and Sheets

Marina Arz has been appointed as the new Managing Director of IVK Europe, the European Association of Plastic Films and Sheets. She took up her new position on April 1st 2021.

Before she joined the German Federal Parliament in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania as advisor on European affairs and domestic policy, Marina worked in the European Commission’s ‚Chief Economist Team‘ in Directorate-General GROW in 2018.

Marina succeeds Karin Arz, who has retired from IVK Europe after 21 years serving the interests of the thermoplastic converting industry in Europe. IVK Europe would like to thank Karin for her dedication, loyalty, deep knowledge and passion for assisting our industry.

Marina says: ‘I am looking forward to addressing the challenges of our sector, in particular helping to resolveplastic waste issues, as well as demonstrating the ability and value of our materials to contribute positively to society. With IVK Europe’s involvement in the work of the Circular Plastics Alliance (CPA) we will contribute in a responsible and sustainable way to the targets of this European initiative.’