Venetia Spencer: “The plastics industry is driven by engineering and chemistry, both subjects that young women have tended not to study in the past.”

In the latest instalment of our series collaborating with the Women in Plastics initiative, in which BP&R shines a spotlight on one of the platform’s inspirational interviewees, we share a conversation with Venetia Spencer, Secretary General of the Polyolefin Circular Economy Platform.

Q: Could you tell me about your background and how you got to your current role?

I have a degree in physics from Imperial College, London, which led me to taking an interest in science-based policymaking in Europe, then, later still, how to communicate those policies.

I started my career in Brussels as an assistant to a Member of the European Parliament, then went on to become a public affairs consultant at the global agency Ogilvy.

I have always been passionate about the environment. Working in Brussels, I quickly became an environmental policy geek and would probably have been just as happy working for an environmental NGO.

I then spent 10 years at the global communications firm BCW (formerly Burson-Marsteller), where I was head of a team of environment and energy consultants. In that role, I was working both with big-picture policy issues, as well as with the technical details of European and international environmental, standardisation, product and waste policies. I was advising companies, civil society, EU institutions and trade associations on how to identify solutions to their environmental challenges, as well as how to engage with each other and successfully communicate their stories.

I joined PCEP because I feel very strongly about meeting the challenge of transforming the plastics industry into a circular economy. Polyolefins are amazing, highly versatile materials. They are the most widely used family of plastics and, importantly, they are fully recyclable. So PCEP’s (and my) mission is to make sure that these valuable materials actually do end up being reused or recycled – and at the same time, we need to create and build a market for that recycled material.

PCEP is 100 per cent committed to that goal and, for me, it’s incredibly exciting being at the forefront of helping to drive the PO value chain forward on this journey towards circularity.

Q: How have you found settling into your new role?

Setting up any international organisation, with such a wide variety of stakeholders, inevitably takes a huge amount of time and energy. Each member organisation has a different set of priorities and getting everyone pulling in the same direction was my first priority.

With PO accounting for 50 per cent of plastics consumed and 70 per cent of the plastic packaging market in Europe today, PCEP is the embodiment of the industry’s collective commitment to take responsibility for our products and advance the circular economy.

So, the important thing for me is that, in 2021, we are now well established and moving forward together fast.

I am very excited that we have now expanded into a team of three women – and we have also just appointed our first woman onto the Steering Board.

Rebecca Colley-Jones is our Circular Economy Project Manager, driving forward the work of PCEP’s working groups for innovation, enhancing collection and sorting and developing end markets for recycled polyolefins. Before joining PCEP, Rebecca was a senior researcher at the University of Northampton working on the EU’s Horizon2020 project PolyCE (increasing the use of high value post-consumer recycled polymers within the EEE sector). She’s also completing a doctorate in circular economy business practices, as well as running her own environmental management consultancy.

And Petya Todorova is our Circular Economy Advocacy and Communications Manager, who’s responsible for the three working groups on communicating the vision and progress towards a circular polyolefin economy, advocating for a supportive policy framework and establishing the data to demonstrate progress. Previously, Petya was working for the global speciality chemical and plastics group Krehalon, overseeing strategic communications and circular economy policy activity for all European markets and Oceania

Previously, success was a happy client. Now, success is measured in terms of transforming an entire industry.

Finally, Ornella Cosomati, who is responsible for EU public policy, government affairs and communications at PepsiCo, is the most recent recruit onto our Steering Board, bringing with her a wealth of experience in environmental legislation.

Q: What does a typical day consist of in your role?

PCEP is all about action, not just words. We have made firm voluntary commitments, with clear, ambitious targets and deadlines to achieve them. To get to our goals, we have established six working groups to identify barriers to a circular economy and deliver solutions to overcome them. They are: