Lola Palmero, member of AIMPLAS’ Equality Committee: “Without the involvement and inclusive leadership, innovation would not exist”

In this interview Lola Palmero, a member of AIMPLAS’ Equality Committee, discusses the importance of gender parity in the organisation and how it is benefitting AIMPLAS.

As 60% of the workforce are female our reporter Grace Nolan asked if this influences the company’s progress, what steps the company took to achieve this and what strategy the company has adopted to deliver its Equality Plan.

Q: What measures have you fostered and are promoting to ensure equality and diversity within the company?

One of the most important strategic cornerstones of AIMPLAS is people. In this context, we are committed to set out and implement policies that integrate equal treatment and opportunities between men and women, as well as to boost and foster measures needed to ensure equity within our company.

To achieve this, in 2016 we created the Equality Committee, whose main objective was to prepare the roadmap to design and implement an equality plan at AIMPLAS. In this respect, an agreement was signed by the Management team and the works council on equality.

The most important initiatives implemented by AIMPLAS in recent years in the framework of the equality plan are:

Including in the corporate purpose and the object of the association the gender perspective and the pursuit of equality between men and women, thus modifying its statutes.

Work-life balance guide

Gender-neutral language guide

Updating procedures on gender perspective: code of ethics for suppliers, handling of complaints related to gender stereotypes, harassment, recruitment and pregnant workers or breastfeeding.

Commitment to equality on the number of speakers participating in scientific workshops held by AIMPLAS

Q: Could you tell us more about the Equality Plan at AIMPLAS?

In 2016, our first equality plan was published, it was in force for two years and supported by the Spanish Ministry of Health, Social Services and Equality.

Besides, the Valencian Regional Government Ministry of Equality and Inclusive Policies endorsed our Equality Plan and authorised us to use their equal opportunities logo.

In 2018, we published our second equality plan, which was endorsed once again by the Valencian Regional Government Ministry of Equality and Inclusive Policies and the authorisation to use their equal opportunities logo.

In parallel with the actions implemented in the framework of the Equality plan, actions in line with SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) GOAL 5: GENDER EQUALITY and our activity, aimed at making scientific women visible such as celebrating the International Women’s Day (8 March) and the International Day of Women and Girls in Science (11 February).

We have also proposed to the city council of Paterna that there should be a street named after a relevant woman scientist since currently all streets are named with male names, most of them scientists.

Q: As 60% of the workforce at AIMPLAS are female do you think this influences the company’s progress?

The female perspective involves a greater sensitivity towards work-life balance, as well as a more participatory leadership. These two elements form the backbone of AIMPLAS and its strategy. The first aspect is one of the benefits that characterise our company and the most valued by our staff and it contributes to their motivation and corporate wellbeing.

The second aspect is because they are our engine; without the involvement and inclusive leadership, innovation would not exist.

Q: This year the company joined the UN Declaration on Women’s Empowerment. Could you tell our readers what this means for the company and what this UN entity is?

AIMPLAS signed the United Nations Global Compact as the beginning of its Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, which involves supporting and implementing the Ten Principles on Human Rights, Labour, Environment and Anti-corruption, making of the Global Compact part of our daily actions, strategy and culture.

With the aim of contributing to GOAL 5: GENDER EQUALITY regarding leadership and support to gender equality and women’s empowerment and in line with the initiatives included in the Global Compact, we signed the statement supporting this platform, which offers the private sector a global network of like-minded companies and guidance on the progress of gender equality in the workplace, the market and the community.

Q: How important do you feel gender parity is in an organisation?

Diversity in a broad sense enriches organisations since it involves having different points of view and perspectives. For that reason, it is a strategic approach to be taken into account.

Q: How is gender parity benefitting AIMPLAS?

AIMPLAS’ situation is unusual. As I mentioned, 60% of employees are women. In a scientific sector like the plastics industry, in which the majority is male, this is unusual, and it is a feature that defines us since it prevents gender inequality. Equality is one of our challenges and is included in our equality plan.

Q: What advice would you give companies who want to improve gender equality within their organisation?

Commit to gender equality means that employees help to achieve success and meet corporate goals. Companies must face the challenges and goals set in this field, not only on gender equality but also diversity. For that reason, turning our backs to this reality will make us less competitive.