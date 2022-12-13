Zimmer Group Join PPMA and BARA

Zimmer group has joined the PPMA and BARA, becoming part of two of the UK’s premier industry associations will allow the company to foster closer relations with businesses across a wide range of industry sectors.

The PPMA (Processing and Packaging Machinery Association) is the UK’s trade association for suppliers of processing and packaging machinery to both the domestic and overseas markets. BARA (British Automation & Robot Association), as part of the PPMA Group, promotes the use of, and assists in the development of Industrial Robots and Automation within British industry.

The comprehensive range of gripper and linear motion technologies manufactured by Zimmer Group is applicable to multiple robot and automation applications across diverse UK manufacturing sectors.

Zimmer Group UK Managing Director Richard Mason said: “By becoming PPMA – BARA Members we will have the opportunity to engage pro-actively with the associations, their various promotional events, and of course other members. This will make it possible to promote a greater awareness of the benefits which robotics and automation, supported by our technologies, can bring to UK manufacturing.”

The comprehensive range of products and systems manufactured by Zimmer Group is widely used across a diverse range of applications and industry sectors including plastics, automotive, medical device, pharmaceutical and consumer goods.