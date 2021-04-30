Axion Polymers has invested in new laboratory test equipment at its UK-based plastics recycling facility that will enable more accurate and rigorous testing of its recycled polymer infeed material and finished products.

× Expand Axion Polymers Axion Polymers enhances lab testing with new XRF analyser

Designed for regulatory compliance screening, the XRF X-MET8000 Expert CG handheld analyser identifies regulated elements, usually metals, within the plastic infeed material. Crucially, the Hitachi High-Tech device identifies and measures substances of very high concern (SVCH) and restricted persistent organic pollutants (POPs).

Axion’s plant in Salford, UK, refines plastics extracted from waste electrical goods and end-of-life vehicles (auto shredder waste) at their nearby facility at Trafford Park, Manchester. The resulting high-quality recycled engineering polymers are REACH and RoHS-compliant and match virgin material quality for use in a wide range of new products.

Mark Keenan, Axion’s Business Development Manager, said: “This state-of-the-art XRF analyser means Axion’s customers can have a very high level of confidence that the material they are buying complies with REACH and RoHS regulations. Enhancing our lab capabilities enables us to deal with the ever-changing landscape of material testing requirements and gives us the ability to comply with any changes in the permitted levels of SVCHs and POPs in the future.

“The automotive and electrical markets are realising that they are going to have to include recycled content in their goods. I am getting enquiries on a daily basis from manufacturers looking to replace virgin plastics.”