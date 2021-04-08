Homepage
Welcome to Interplas Insights
Rapid News Group is excited to announce the launch of InterplasInsights.com, an amalgamation of three popular stand-alone websites that will bring together the very best news and intelligence from British Plastics and Rubber, European Plastic Product Read more
SABIC versus COVID
Nithin Raikar, Senior Business Manager at SABIC Specialties for LNP Resins and Compounds, discusses the effects that LNP ELCRES CRX PC Copolymers have had in the medical sector. Read more
8 Apr 2021
WATCH: Industry talk with Lucie Porcelli EMEAI Sustainability Leader for PU & CAV at Dow
In our new video series 'Industry talk with...' EPPM chats with Lucie Porcelli EMEAI Sustainability Leader for PU & CAV at Dow to discuss its new RENUVA Mattress Recycling Program. Read more
8 Apr 2021
The Rise Of The Plastic Artisans
New film profiles the growing, global movement in workshop-based, plastic recycling and high-value manufacturing, all done by hand. Read more
31 Mar 2021
Women in Plastics
Study: Polyethylene Remains Preferred Material, Accounting for Nearly 70% of Stretch Hood Films Produced through 2031
Stretch wraps or shrink films can prove inefficient in protecting the packages completely. As a result an increasing number of manufacturers are inclined towards automation and reducing labor work as much as possible. Read more
9 Apr 2021
Dr Sarah Hickingbottom Joins Circa Group As General Manager Of New Product Development
Sustainable biochemicals company Circa Group AS has announced that Dr Sarah Hickingbottom has joined the company as General Manager for New Product Development and Stakeholder Relations on 29 March 2021. Read more
9 Apr 2021
New Managing Director of IVK Europe,Industrial Association for Plastics Films and Sheets
Marina Arz has been appointed as the new Managing Director of IVK Europe, the European Association of Plastic Films and Sheets. She took up her new position on April 1st 2021. Read more
9 Apr 2021
Universal Robots Develops Interface for Siemens Engineering Portal
Universal Robots has announced a new partnership with Siemens’ TIA (Totally Integrated Automation) that will allow the integration of Universal Robots cobots into complex machine and manufacturing environments. Read more
9 Apr 2021
Collaborative Robots – The Integrators Perspective
This article by Lee Kerswell – Head of Business Development at Altec Engineering Limited looks at Collaborative Robots from a system integrators perspective and discusses the ways in which Altec and their customers are using the technology. Read more
9 Apr 2021
Antimicrobial Technologies – IDTechEx Discusses How They Work
Antimicrobial technologies are helping people during the COVID-19 pandemic. But how exactly do these antimicrobial technologies work? Read more
9 Apr 2021
White Paper
Cooper Standard deploys lab informatics platform to synchronize R&D
Discover how the Cooper Standard materials team is now able to quickly access and share data on raw materials, recipes, and experiment history in a connected workspace supported by Uncountable. Read more
17 Feb 2021
