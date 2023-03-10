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Women lead three-fifths of the management team at Stephens Plastic Mouldings
Stephens Plastic Mouldings (SPM) has announced a series of senior appointments that mean women now hold three of the five seats on its management team.
Boretech partners with the Egyptian Chinese Company
This collaboration is the first dedicated PET tray washing project in Africa and the Middle East.
Carlos Monreal returns as CEO of Plastic Energy
Plastic Energy today confirmed a new ownership structure and the return of founder Carlos Monreal as Chief Executive Officer.
Syensqo provides advanced composite materials for the US Army’s MV-75 Cheyenne program
The company provides advanced composite materials, adhesives, and speciality polymers for structural and rotorcraft components.
Closing the gap between composite performance and crashworthiness confidence
Lorenzo Vigna, mechanical engineer at materials testing equipment manufacturer Instron, discusses the challenges of testing composites and the need for a more standardised approach.
Lindner Washtech & Plastika Kosovo: Much more than a business partnership
Following a major fire, Plastika Kosovo is back in production – with double the recycling capacity and a new washing line from technology partner Lindner Washtech.
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Mauser Packaging Solutions invests to revolutionise sustainable plastic drum manufacture
Investment in multi-layer plastic drum machine expands capacity for growing demand of Infinity Series products manufactured with recycled resin.
Sponsored
Engage with thousands of plastics professionals every month
Unleash the power of Interplas Insights' audience and engage your business message with them through featuring your business here. If you're reading this then you know it works.
White Paper
Accelerate digital transformation in the chemical industry
In this White Paper Nokia look at best practices and use cases to drive productivity, sustainability and worker safety. Click here to download.
10 Mar 2023
Sponsored
Mauser Packaging Solutions invests to revolutionise sustainable plastic drum manufacture
Investment in multi-layer plastic drum machine expands capacity for growing demand of Infinity Series products manufactured with recycled resin.
Sponsored
Engage with thousands of plastics professionals every month
Unleash the power of Interplas Insights' audience and engage your business message with them through featuring your business here. If you're reading this then you know it works.