Sepro Group establishes daughter company in Switzerland

Sepro Group is creating a wholly owned daughter company to provide more comprehensive sales and service coverage in Switzerland.

Xavier Lucas, Chief Sales Officer for Sepro Group, said: “Establishing Sepro Switzerland as a legal subsidiary demonstrates our commitment to customers there. Feedback from customers about the new organisation has been really positive.”

Thomas Scherz, Area Sales Manager, leads the organisation with support in the French-speaking western region of Switzerland from Olivier Violy, a 25-year Sepro employee who also covers southeastern France. Customers in the Italian-speaking southeast of Switzerland will continue to work with Sepro’s Italian distributor, Sverital SpA. Marcus Klaputek, Sales Director for Sepro Group, also supports the Swiss organisation.

The technical service organisation has also been reorganised. A full-time service technician covers the German-speaking part of the country and a second technician has been tasked with supporting customers in western Switzerland, with the back-up from Sepro’s local branch in eastern France.

As a leading global supplier of robots, Sepro equips all injection moulding machine brands from 50 to 5,000 tonnes, whether new or already installed. Sepro’s complete solution includes robots with three, five or six axes of motion, all controlled by the same Visual platform.

Scherz is a Swiss national who has been involved in sales and key account service in the plastic packaging and industrial equipment industries since 2008. He trained in mechanical engineering and has a Bachelor of Science in business administration and received a Diplom-Ingenieur in sales management in 2017.