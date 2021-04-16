Solvay’s new corrugated tubing technology allows greater lightweighting potential

Solvay and Maincor Rohrsysteme GmbH & Co. KG have pioneered a technique to manufacture a more flexible, extruded corrugated tubing with varying wall thicknesses and diameters.

This advance will help meet new thermal management design challenges stemming from combining internal combustion engine (ICE) and e-mobility technologies including batteries, e-motors, and power electronics.

This follows the successful introduction of Solvay’s Ryton PPS mono-layer extrusion grade Ryton XE35OOBL, a high-performance resin fully optimised for the production of corrugated tubing and commercially available worldwide. Leading automotive OEMs have specified this durable, lightweight material to replace heavier and bulkier rubber tubing/metal clamp systems to develop more flexible and agile solutions for fluid delivery lines.

Brian Baleno, Head of Marketing-Transportation at Solvay Specialty Polymers, said: “The trend for engine downsizing puts pressure on auto engineers seeking room to install ever complex thermal management assembly systems as components compete for space in the engine bay. Corrugated tubing made from Ryton PPS will significantly broaden the range of under-the-hood thermal management applications.”

Solvay’s Ryton PPS has remarkable thermal stability up to 200°C (392°F), exceptional dimensional stability even at elevated temperatures and in harsh environments, mechanical strength, ductility, toughness, superior chemical resistance and is inherently flame retardant.

Manuel Zink, Head of Sales Automotive / Home Appliances and Special Applications at Maincor Rohrsysteme GmbH, added: “Developing a successful process to manufacture corrugated tubing from Solvay’s Ryton PPS demonstrates Maincor’s processing knowledge and technical expertise. We worked closely with Solvay to improve weight savings and production efficiencies and to reduce costs.“ Post-extrusion thermoforming trials using XYZ coordinate axis ensured optimizing tube geometries to fit available space in engine bays for time-saving component assembly.”