Japanese baby products manufacturer Zoom T is using BASF’s Ultrason P to produce baby bottles under its Dr. Bétta brand.

× Expand BASF’s Ultrason P used to make high-performance baby bottles The Japanese baby products manufacturer Zoom T, Tokyo, is now using BASF’s Ultrason® P to produce baby bottles under its Dr. Bétta brand. The polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) meets Zoom T’s strict requirements for its curved baby bottles that are safe and easy to handle. They are manufactured via extrusion blow molding.

The polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) meets Zoom T’s strict requirements for its curved baby bottles that are lightweight, shatter-proof and easy to handle. They can be used over a long period of time without any loss of their mechanical and optical qualities.

The BASF PPSU allows for designing complex shapes like the Bétta baby bottles as it is also suitable for extrusion blow moulding. Ultrason P 3010 outperforms commercially available PPSU materials used to manufacture baby bottles because of its excellent melt stability necessary for the extrusion blow moulding process, which enables the moulding of complex part geometries with various wall thicknesses and designs. The medium-viscosity Ultrason P 3010 nat is particularly suitable for this process due to its inherent high melt stability. This allows the hot, elongated parison to remain stable even near the hot die, ensuring uniform blow moulding.

Georg Graessel from Global Business Development Ultrason at BASF said: “Ultrason® is the ideal material for these kinds of bottles because it makes them safe to handle and it can be used for both hot and cold drinks, remaining stable for a long time. Due to the numerous design possibilities for colour and shape as well as the option for producing the bottles either by injection moulding or extrusion, it can also be employed to make water bottles for sports or multi-use bottles for green tea which can be found everywhere in Asian countries.”

The high-performance material is used to manufacture lightweight components in the electronics, automotive and aerospace industries, but also in water filtration membranes and in parts that come into contact with hot water and food. Because of their extraordinary property profile, the Ultrason brands can substitute thermosets, metals and ceramics in many applications.