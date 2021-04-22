US company introduces ultra-low temperature EPM 953 elastomer

Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of high-performance seals, thermoplastics, composites and engineered components Green Tweed has introduced its EPM 953 elastomer for phosphate ester hydraulic systems in aerospace applications.

Developed for its ultra-low-temperature performance and compatibility with phosphate ester hydraulic fluids, EPM 953 outperforms existing EP elastomers and maintains an excellent seal at temperatures as low as -85°F (-65°C) or below, according to a recent press release.

Such contributions to temperature reducing technologies could, over time, help to significantly decrease the carbon footprint of the aerospace sector.

Suitable for static and dynamic seals in hydraulic actuation systems, Greene Tweed’s EPM 953 delivers improved elasticity at ultra-low-temperatures. The new proprietary elastomer material has been extensively tested, ensuring high durability and little to no hydraulic fluid leakage over the lifetime of an aircraft. EPM 953 meets and exceeds the new AMS 7361, which is still in draft form, in independent testing.

In addition, the new EPM 953 improves dynamic cap seal energisation while increasing the margin of safety and elasticity at low temperatures. Its superior hydraulic fluid leak prevention ensures reduced environmental impact by eliminating the release of phosphate ester hydraulic fluids into the environment.