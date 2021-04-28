SOCAR Polymer has introduced two new grades of impact copolymer polypropylene (ICP) resins that are the first in its portfolio to incorporate Milliken Chemical’s Hyperform HPN performance additive for polypropylene.

SOCAR Polymer launches two new impact copolymer polypropylene grades

Azerbaijan-based SOCAR is marketing these materials to customers in Russia, Turkey and other countries in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The company says these new ICP grades are ideal for use in thin-wall injection moulded (TWIM) packaging applications, as well as in housewares, sporting goods and toys.

The two new grades are CB 4848 MO (with a melt flow rate of 48) and CB 6448 MO (with a melt flow rate of 64. Both offer a balance of end-use properties. These ICP grades deliver moulded parts that exhibit low shrinkage, improved thermal resistance (HDT), and an excellent balance between stiffness and impact resistance.

The two grades enable faster processing, while allowing injection moulding machines, regardless of age, to efficiently process the material.

These new grades advance SOCAR Polymer’s aim to provide reactor grades of heterophasic copolymers that use no organic peroxides, and abide by SOCAR Polymer’s zero-phthalate philosophy, meaning that no catalysts and chemicals containing phthalate compounds are used at any stage of production. At the same time, the resulting products offer superior rigidity and dimensional stability.

The use of Hyperform in the ICP formulation also aids processability by helping to boost converters’ productivity by reducing cycle times, while also reducing energy usage.

These efforts build upon the previous co-operation between SOCAR Polymer and Milliken that led to the introduction of SOCAR’s first two random copolymer PP grades – RB 4545 MO and RB 6545 MO, which use Milliken’s Millad NX 8000 family of clarifiers to boost clarity in TWIM packaging products.