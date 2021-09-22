ALBIS at Interplas 2021: Focus on sustainable solutions

ALBIS will be presenting its product portfolio at Interplas 2021 in Birmingham, England from September 28 to 30.

This year’s trade fair appearance at booth G60 is all about sustainable solutions: High-quality materials on the basis of recycled or renewable raw materials that are suitable for use in many industries. In this context, the company presents one of the world’s most comprehensive portfolios for the entire plastics industry, with products from the partners BASF, Covestro, INEOS Styrolution, LANXESS, LyondellBasell, MOCOM, SK Chemicals, Solvay, WIPAG, MBA Polymers, MGG Polymers, Sipol and TECNARO.

× Expand Shutterstock green energy concept energy sources sustainable Ecology Elements

"Today, the world’s focus is on the CO2 footprint of each individual product, where every step in the value chain counts. With the support of our partners, the ALBIS sustainable portfolio contains an unrivalled selection of products that meets the increasing demand for more sustainable solutions. We look forward to a personal exchange with our customers at Interplas”, says Josephine Bagnall, Managing Director ALBIS UK.

Specifically, the ALBIS portfolio includes the following solutions:

BASF

BASF and ALBIS have been combining economic success with sustainable environmental protection and corporate responsibility since 1967. The current sustainable offering from BASF includes the product Ultramid® Balance and the project ChemCyclingTM.

Covestro

Covestro has had a strong, trusting business relationship with ALBIS for more than 50 years. For 2025, Covestro has set ambitious targets to combine sustainability and value creation. Recycling management plays a special role in this, as shown by the products Makrolon® RE, Desmopan® EC and Desmopan® RC.

INEOS Styrolution

Sustainability is a key success factor for the long-standing, trusting and successful cooperation between INEOS Styrolution and ALBIS. INEOS Styrolution is firmly integrated into the ALBIS range, as illustrated by the products Terluran® ECO, Styrolux® ECO, Styroflex® ECO, Luran® ECO and NAS® ECO.

LANXESS

LANXESS and ALBIS have been working together in the area of technical thermoplastics since 1966. In order to promote the transition to a more sustainable world, LANXESS is actively involved in transformation of the economy and global value chains. Part of the solution is provided by Durethan® ECO, which contains a proportion of recycled glass fibers, and Pocan ECO compounds, which contain post-consumer recycled PET.

LyondellBasell

This partnership has also been in existence for more than 50 years. LyondellBasell aims to actively contribute to the elimination of plastic waste, the tackling of climate change and support of a thriving society. The Circulen® product family also plays a significant role in these goals.

MOCOM

MOCOM produces a very wide portfolio of highly specialized and customer-specific compounds for a wide range of markets. They offer a range of recyclates and bio-based plastics. In particular the products Altech® ECO, Alfater® ECO and Cellidor® have already been able to impress in numerous application areas.

SK Chemicals

SK Chemicals is a leading global manufacturer of chemical and life science products. In the area of Green Chemicals, SK Chemicals particularly focuses on the development and production of bio-copolyesters, copolyesters and polyethylene terephthalates (PET) as well as technical plastics. These include the world’s first transparent bio-modified ECOZEN® copolyester and the environmentally-friendly, transparent ECOTRIA® copolyester material. In addition, ECOTRAN (PPS) is unique in its field because it is chlorine-free, making it particularly attractive with regard to environmental friendliness.

WIPAG

WIPAG has stood for successful plastics recycling for 30 years. With innovative and in-house developed technologies, the company produces high-quality recycled compounds in open loop and closed loop processes. This allows WIPAG to establish processes in recycling management and to return waste to production. WIPAG is also a specialist in the preparation and manufacture of injection-moldable carbon-fiber compounds. This lightweight material offers the possibility to reduce the CO2 footprint of applications through lower weight. Coupled with excellent technical properties, WIC compounds offer numerous advantages in a wide range of applications.

MBA Polymers

MBA Polymers offers economical and environmentally-sustainable alternatives to new products with high-quality post-consumer recycled (PCR) ABS, HIPS, PP, mineral-filled PP and HDPE.

MGG Polymers

MGG Polymers produces PCR plastics such as ABS, PC+ABS, HIPS and PP, which help to protect limited natural resources, consume significantly less energy over their life cycle, and save large quantities of greenhouse gases. EvoSource® offers premium products that are suitable for even the most demanding applications.

Sipol

Sipol focuses on the production of high-performance polymers for the areas of hot-melt adhesives, technopolymers and biopolymers. TECHNIPOL Bio is a bio-based/biodegradable product that was developed from bio-based co-monomers, by-products of vegetable oils. Application possibilities can be found in the footwear industry, the textile industry or as a component for the compounding of biodegradable/compostable engineering plastics.

Solvay

Solvay offers modern materials and specialty chemicals for a wide range of market segments. The company is committed to developing cleaner and safer mobility as well as improving resource efficiency. Kalix® HPPA and the latest Solvay PPA, Amodel Bios®, are partially based on sustainable raw materials, with Amodel Bios® produced using 100% renewable electricity.

TECNARO

TECNARO develops, processes and markets sustainably produced raw materials based on lignin, a by-product of cellulose production. The company has more than 20 years of experience in the development of ecological materials and has already received various sustainability awards. The compounds ARBOFORM®, ARBOFILL® and ARBOBLEND® are distinctive for the way they combine renewable raw materials and industrial compostable raw materials and are used for a variety of different applications.