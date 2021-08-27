BioCote to showcase innovative antimicrobial solutions and new developments at Interplas 2021

At this year’s Interplas exhibition, being held at the NEC, Birmingham, 28-30 September, antimicrobial solutions specialist BioCote will be showcasing its innovative antimicrobial technology, including some of its latest developments.

Exhibiting on stand B66, hall 4, the BioCote team will be on hand to explain the benefits of plastic antimicrobial products and how antimicrobial protection is achieved, and to discuss individual product requirements.

BioCote supplies a range of antimicrobial additives, including silver, zinc and organic compounds, as well as combinations such as silver/zinc blends. Integrated into plastic products during manufacturing, the additives provide permanent protection against the growth of a wide range of microbes that can cause odours, staining and material degradation. BioCote’s technology acts in minutes and can reduce the number of microbes on a protected plastic surface by up to 86 per cent in just 15 minutes and by up to 99.99 per cent in a 24-hour period. Protected products are easier to keep clean and product life can potentially be extended, increasing sustainability. Once integrated, protection against odour and stain causing microbes on a treated surface is continuous and will last for the expected life of the product; it cannot wear out or wash off. BioCote’s data demonstrates continued antimicrobial efficacy over an average product lifespan of 25 years.

At Interplas, BioCote will be promoting its antimicrobial solutions and their use across various sectors, including healthcare, education, construction, transportation, food, home and leisure. The company will also share some new developments, including its work with a range of new partners on novel applications for antimicrobial plastics – particularly in public transportation, which is a growth area. It will also promote its development of taggants; these fluorescent chemical markers – achieved by using special additives – are invisible to the naked eye, but can be identified with a detector to confirm the presence of antimicrobial additives within a product (and provide legal protection where necessary, for example in product liability cases).

BioCote’s managing director David Hall said: “Interplas – now in its 70th year – is the meeting point for the UK plastics industry, and, after the exhibition was rescheduled due to Covid-19, we are excited that it’s now going ahead. With over 350 exhibitors and talks from high-profile speakers from the plastics industry, there’s likely to be many interested attendees, and we’re looking forward to meeting people from leading brands and manufacturers face-to-face. The exhibition will give us the opportunity to explore new and innovative antimicrobial product applications and assist businesses and product innovators in their pursuit of improved products that will support existing cleaning regimes.”

With Interplas being held alongside the Med-Tech Innovation Expo, BioCote will also highlight the benefits of integrating antimicrobial additives into plastic medical devices and equipment.

BioCote’s additives are used in the production of a wide range of antimicrobial medical and healthcare products, including ventilators, breathing circuits, catheters, endoscopes, disposable gloves, beds, examination tables, patient stretchers, and assistive and accessible bathroom solutions.

Demand for antimicrobial plastic products has been rising for several years, and with a notable increase in enquiries since March 2020, BioCote has expanded its production capacity for some of its additives and has increased its headcount by 40 per cent. It has also enhanced service levels across sales, partner support, marketing, technical, warehousing and logistics, and has been developing new antimicrobial additives to deliver new features and benefits for its customers.

For more information on BioCote, please visit www.biocote.com. Further information and registration details for Interplas can be found at www.interplasuk.com.