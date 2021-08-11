Colourmaster to showcase innovative BioSphere biodegradable additive at Interplas UK 2021

× Expand kirisa99 Getty Images/iStockphoto 857895452 Human hands holding green small plant life concept.Ecology concept.

Colourmaster are showcasing their innovative BioSphere biodegradable additive at Interplas, alongside the Avient Omnicolor masterbatch range.

What is BioSphere? A biodegradable additive that accelerates the rate of biodegradation by up to 200 times without affecting a plastic’s properties in normal use or its ability to be recycled.

BioSphere is suitable for almost all commercially available plastics, does not require any special conditions to work, and just needs to be disposed of in a microbe-rich environment such as landfill. It also works well in marine and compost environments.

How does it work? Biodegradation occurs when microbes consume organic materials. Although plastics are organic, the tough bonds in their polymer chain makes them hard for microbes to break down. The result is that plastics normally take hundreds or sometimes thousands of years to biodegrade.

When products made with BioSphere additive are placed into active microbial environments, hydrolysis occurs severing the polymer chains. This reduces the molecular weight of the polymer making it easier to digest by microbes. Next the BioSphere additive attracts over 600 different kinds of microorganisms which fully consume the polymer product, thus completing the cycle of biodegradation.

What is left behind? Just nutrient-rich biomass and water.

Interested in finding out more? Visit Colourmaster in Hall 4 stand B50.