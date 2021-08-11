Croda to showcase speciality effects for smarter polymers at Interplas 2021

Supported by scientific testing, Croda’s diverse range brings functionality and innovation together to deliver additives that offer differentiated solutions.

Polymer Additives by Croda Smart Materials offer a wide range of surface and processing effects such as anti-static, anti-fog, mould release, and increased output rate during production to a variety of plastics and polymers. With over 50 years’ experience, Croda is a market leader in fatty amide production for slip and anti-block applications.

Sustainability is at the heart of everything Croda does. Not only are many of the products within the Polymer Additives range 100 per cent bio-based, Croda are able to provide cradle-to-gate Life Cycle Assessments for their products to determine the carbon footprint, with some products having a low carbon or even negative carbon footprint.

The products within the Croda Smart Materials portfolio also offer in-use sustainability benefits and have verified case studies about how different products can contribute to less material usage, less product wastage, and lower energy consumption during production.

Visit Croda at booth B29 at Interplas UK to speak to an expert for more information about Croda’s products and the speciality effects that they can provide.