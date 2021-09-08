ENGEL to Present 12 Machines at Interplas UK

Interplas UK September 28 – 30 will give ENGEL the opportunity to once again utilise their hugely successful virtual technology honed during the Covid pandemic.

The ENGEL UK space in Hall 3A will feature not only an operational exhibit of their patented, success model, the victory injection moulding machine, with automation and peripherals, but also an additional 11 machines via their virtual showroom platform. The ENGEL UK space is designed to make visitors feel comfortable whilst still giving them the opportunity to experience all the technologies ENGEL has to offer. All navigation stations will be continually sanitised to provide further confidence.

The virtual display allows visitors to visit and explore the machines and technology in the next best way to actually being present in Austria. Using large screens, the ENGEL UK experts are able to accompany individual and small groups of visitors around the exhibits and get up close and personal with particular elements of the machines. They are able to focus on features of particular interest to each visitor and within the virtual showroom will be ENGEL specialists offering even more information.

This form of display has allowed ENGEL UK to present Interplas UK visitors with even more machines and applications than would have been possible, whilst still retaining that personal touch for which they are so well known.

For visitors from the medical moulding sector, an integrated overall solution will be available to view. This ENGEL tie-bar-less e-motion injection moulding machine with a viper robot will display the advantages of customised turnkey solutions with integration of machine, mould, automation and periphery. The e-motion T offers the shortest cycle times and widest possible range of applications.

A small footprint e-mac machine, also with viper robot, will demonstrate the efficient processing of liquid silicone, in this case producing a valve. Visitors will see that the e-mac series of machines are ideally suited for the production of medical devices and is a range perfect for clean room applications. Furthermore, pipette tips will be the product demonstrating the features of ENGEL’s all-electric, universal, e-mac 180 injection moulding machine which provides a space saving, complete solution.

Extremely small injection moulded parts (micro parts) are of course, not solely relevant to the medical moulding sector. ENGEL will be providing the opportunity to view their LSR micro injection moulding production cell as a complete solution on a tie-bar-less, all electric e-motion machine, showing that they have developed, with partners, a viable solution for extremely small injection moulded components.

Connectors and small parts often require demanding materials and widely varying wall thicknesses. The strengths of ENGEL’s compact all electric e-mac will be showcased in an exhibit using a multi cavity mould with complex part geometry.

A T-fitting mould with extensive core–pulls will demonstrate the advantages of the tie-bar-less victory moulding machine series. In this exhibit a twin-cavity mould on a tie-bar-less victory machine will be utilised.

Together with partners from the packaging industry, ENGEL has developed a new, incredibly fast and sustainable concept for producing buckets and pails with a core of recycled material and an outer layer of virgin material. ENGEL’s fastest two-platen, large scale machine, the duo e-speed, with viper robot will be demonstrating the prototype production of a 5 gallon pail.

Staying with the packaging sector, of great interest will be the high speed production of 1 litre buckets or pails with a 20% reduced part weight and in-mould labelling. Speed, power and precision will be executed by an ENGEL hybrid e-speed designed for packaging and thin wall applications.

For visitors with an interest in a small scale machine, a tie-bar-less victory with viper robot will be presenting a mould change solution that is both practical and efficient by way of the production of a fruit bowl and salad tongs. A ‘must see’ if you are looking for a smaller machine that is both fast and affordable.

An example of sustainable production with the Circular Economy in mind will be a co-operation between well-known companies in the plastics industry. An ENGEL e-mac injection moulding machine with a viper robot will be making decorative containers made from recycled fishing nets and ropes.

Automotive moulders are not neglected in this virtual world and ENGEL will be presenting the advantages of the IMD-PUR process using an automotive front panel with an exacting geometry. The servo-hydraulic 2-platen duo machine accomplishes the production and decoration of components with a high surface quality, with ease. The dual-platen duo range of ENGEL injection moulding machines combine compact external dimensions with an extra-large mould installation space and clamping forces of up to 5,500 tonne in series production. Returning from the virtual world, ENGEL will exhibit a victory 120 tie-bar-less hydraulic injection moulding machine with viper robot, processing recycled material, in their space at the Birmingham event. Equipped with inject 4.0 smart software solutions, the machine will be demonstrating how to optimise process and parts quality simply and conveniently.

The pioneering smart machine products, applied to the injection moulding machine and robot, detect even small fluctuations in production conditions and automatically adjust the production parameters accordingly. Variabilities can have a large influence on the final product and ENGEL iQ Smart Software products address issues such as vibration, weight and clamp control, flow control, and melt control. There is also an intelligent water manifold system for consistent production processes, enabling you to achieve greater reproducibility and reduce rejects. Complete your ability to further discover how you might identify potential in your injection moulding processes, with ENGEL’s new process analysis and optimisation service, performance.boost.

ENGEL UK’s Customer Service Department will be available to chat with customers about training and support with services such as Fast Spare Parts Assistance, when you need it. Preventative Maintenance products like the e-connect customer portal which offers a variety of options to suit all circumstances and requirements. In short, a whole range of support possibilities designed to keep your production running to the optimum target and should the worst happen, get you back up and running with the absolute minimum of downtime.