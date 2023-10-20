Interplas a 'perfect platform' for Glazpart

Plastic moulding group Glazpart found Interplas to be “the perfect platform” to showcase their award-winning products to hundreds of companies in the plastic components market.

Following the three-day show, Dean Bradley, Glazpart Sales Director (pictured) commented, “Interplas proved a great success as we had so much to show visitors to our stand and also had a lot to share with potential customers in terms of our facilities, capabilities and flexibility across multiple markets.

”Glazpart’s impact in the plastics industry has been significant for over 35 years but with so much activity in 2023, the company’s initiatives and products are being widely recognised.Recently, the company’s Link Vent 4000 was nominated as a finalist in the “Product of the Year” category at The Plastic Industry Awards.

In addition, British Plastics Federation included the Link Vent 4000 in its review of most innovative plastic products in 2023.Aligned to the general recognition, Glazpart is also in the running for three National Fenestration Awards (NFAs) including “Product of the Year” for the Link Vent and also in the “Window Component Supplier of the Year“ category.

Glazpart’s success in the last 18 months can be attributed to several factors including substantial investment in high tech machinery, staying ahead of government policies and changing regulations, development of product ranges and improving its customer relations with the launch of the Glazpartners’ programme in May this year which has already seen over 40 companies sign up to be part of the initiative.

As the success continues, Dean Bradley summarised, “It’s been a great year so far for Glazpart and exhibitions have more than played their part. Interplas has been an excellent stage and we were delighted to be part of such a high-profile international exhibition. It allowed us to reach new customers in multiple sectors and also proved a great networking opportunity for our sales team to engage with existing customers and listen to their needs whilst also providing the latest news on our own activities.”