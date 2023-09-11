Interplas returns for biggest show in over 20 years

The UK's No.1 plastics event, Interplas is set to take place at the end of the month, on 26-28th September at the NEC, Birmingham.

× Expand Interplas

This year’s event, a celebration of 75 years of Interplas and its forerunners, will see over 530 exhibitors present on the show floor, alongside a host of conference sessions and features designed to elevate UK manufacturing’s knowledge of the latest plastics technology from around the globe.

Just some of the exhibitors at the show include Arburg, Engel, Krauss Maffei, Wittmann Battenfeld, Sepro, Mouldshop, TH Plastics, Bole, Summit Systems, Borche, Haitian, Motan Colortronic, Simoldes, UK Extrusion, Negri Bossi, Billion, Piovan, Bausano, Ultra Polymers, Hasco, Distrupol, CMS, Fanuc, Albis, Snetor, BMB Spa, Campetella, United Polymers and many more.

Duncan Wood, CEO of Rapid News Group, the organiser of Interplas, commented: the plastics industry comes to Interplas to do business and with the largest number of exhibitors on the £27 billion UK show since 2002, Interplas 2023 will be an edition that befits a 75th birthday celebration.”

“There is a growing buzz across the industry, on social and in conversations that tells you Interplas is around the corner. The show floor is going to be packed with innovation and visitor registration is flying along well ahead of previous editions, if you are involved in any way in the plastics industry then you have to be at the NEC at the end of the month!”

Ian Taylor, Managing Director for Conventions & Exhibitions at the NEC Group, said: "Interplas was one of our very first shows at the NEC when we opened in 1976, so we're delighted to see it go from strength to strength as the UK's definitive and leading plastics event.

"We'd like to wish everyone connected to Interplas a very happy 75th year, as we welcome this year's event to the NEC on 26th September.

"We know the event will facilitate valuable trading opportunities for hundreds of exhibiting businesses, as the plastics industry comes together to showcase new products, machines and ideas."

Exciting features visitors will gain access to include:

Interplas Insights Conference

A world-class conference programme will take place at the show presenting a wide range of themes and challenges facing the plastics industry. With a new purpose-built theatre, top-calibre speakers will take to the stage to present the latest in recycling, materials, digitalisation, regulation and much more.

There will also be an extensive line-up of interactive sessions during the conference, offering attendees the opportunity to engage with influential speakers. Many of these sessions are led by leading associations from the plastics industry.

Rob Lacey Engel product

The Introducing Stage

This stage will host an exciting programme of inspiring speakers across the plastics sector. These sessions are perfect for attendees wanting to find out the latest cutting-edge innovations in moulding and forming, materials, automation, software, and inspection, to name just a few.

Knowledge Pavilion

The Knowledge Pavilion provides a rare opportunity for visitors to information-gather and network among some of the most influential organisations in the British plastics industry.

Representatives from various groups, including the RECOUP, the Polymer Machinery Manufacturers and Distributors Association (PMMDA) and the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (IOM3), will be on-hand to discuss R&D, training, regulation and the future.

75@75

The plastics industry has undergone several transformations over the past 75 years. Throughout this remarkable journey, certain individuals from the UK plastics community have been impactful in driving change and innovation.

To coincide with the 75th anniversary edition of Interplas, the organisers have invited nominations of individuals who have made a significant impact to the UK plastics industry. The 75 names will be announced at Interplas 2023, followed by an evening of celebrations.

All-in-One Digital Platform

For 2023, visitors and exhibitors will get access to the new event hub and app, designed to improve event experience and plan time efficiently. This smart technology will allow attendees to connect and engage with the community, get personal recommendations using AI technology, and also schedule 1- 2-1 meetings with exhibitors and speakers.

Rob Lacey Interplas Connect

Philip Law, Director – General of the British Plastics Federation, commented: “Interplas is the national showcase for the UK plastics industry. If you’re serious about doing plastics in the UK, you’ve got to be here.”

“The BPF is excited to be both exhibiting and moderating talks at the 75th anniversary of Interplas - a show we have had a long relationship with. The BPF is celebrating an equivalent milestone this year.

‘It is our 90th anniversary. We encourage our members and all those with an interest in the BPF's activities to come and visit us during the show.”

Thousands of companies have already registered for the event, such as JLR, McAlpine & Co, Recipharm, L’Oréal, Dyson, Nissan, Aldi, BD, Kohler Mira, Caterpillar, Bentley Motors, Amcor, Tata Motors, LEVC, Aqualisa and Lear Corporation.

You can register for Interplas at interplasuk.com