Summit Systems announces Amut partnership and more ahead of Interplas

Summit Systems has announced its new partnership with 'world-renowned' extrusion and recycling machinery manufacturer, AMUT. The company is currently ramping up its preparation for Interplas, which takes place from the 26th-28th September.

This strategic alliance bolsters its comprehensive Summit Recycling range.

Summit Systems returns to Interplas later this month with a fresh new look. Debuting a brand-new stand design this year, aiming to showcase the company’s three divisions - Plastics Automation, Process Cooling, and Recycling. The company says that with knowledgeable representatives from all divisions available throughout the exhibition, visitors have the unique opportunity to engage, learn, and discover new possibilities for their plastic processes.

Sustainability is also a vital factor when looking at Summit’s Interplas stand, according to the company: ‘The products we've chosen to showcase aren't just random - they've been selected to help manufacturers save energy, become more sustainable, and achieve maximum ROI.’ Such products include:

Frigel: Efficient cooling solutions for advanced reductions in cycle times

Maguire: ULTRA drying and Master Blending technology

MB Conveyors: High-quality efficient conveyors custom built to meet your needs

MO-DI-TEC: Ultra low speed grinding specialists for perfect pellet quality and results

Movacolor: Industry leader in precision dosing solutions for enhanced manufacturing

Plastic Systems: Leading solutions for central conveying and individual hopper loading systems

TRIA: Innovative plastic recycling solutions, optimising efficiency and sustainability

Vismec: Pioneering technology for efficient plastics processing and pneumatic conveying

ZERMA: Efficient granulators and shredders, revolutionising recycling processes

2023 marks 35 years of Summit in the plastics industry. The company will be appearing on Stand BB10, Hall 3A at Interplas.