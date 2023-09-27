TotalEnergies Corbion presenting PLA grade packaging at Interplas

TotalEnergies Corbion are presenting a PLA grade with up to 30% at Interplas in Birmingham, the company are located in Hall 4 stand E24The company claims that its rPLA grades are designed amongst others to enable customers to comply with the UK’s announcement of several new regulations limiting many single-use plastic items and as well as the UK's Plastics Packaging Tax on items made without recycled content introduced on 1 April 2022.

According to TotalEnergies Corbion, Luminy PLA provides an excellent alternative to, for example, products traditionally made from PS. It can offer similar functional performance in the end-use application and a carbon footprint that is 75% lower than traditional plastics.

“As the world shifts toward reusability, our solution is reusable and recyclable options, including cutlery. Our emphasis on low carbon footprint alternatives underscores our dedication to combining convenience with environmental stewardship,” said Frank Duijzer, business development manager at TotalEnergies Corbion. “More than cutlery, we are redefining food packaging with compostable solutions. As the UK's regulations target plastic items used for ‘prepacked food’ our biobased, compostable materials are great options for sustainable packaging".