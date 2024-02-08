Just Hatched: Spar Introduces Eggshell-based Plastic Reduction Solutions

Key Highlights:

Spark Sourcing announces the launch of a complete line of eggshell-based plastic reduction and antibacterial resins and compounds, branded as eco-shell.

The innovation is designed to offer a sustainable alternative to traditional plastics, meeting the requirements of plastic reduction mandates like SB-54 in California.

Eco-shell has 70% lower carbon emissions than virgin plastics, and garnered SGS certification as an effective waste, carbon, and plastic reducer, in addition to earning the EN 13430 certification for recyclability.

Spark Sourcing announces the launch of a complete line of eggshell-based plastic reduction and antibacterial resins and compounds, branded as eco-shell, designed to offer a sustainable alternative to traditional plastics.

This innovative solution comes at a pivotal moment as industries gear up to meet the stringent requirements of plastic reduction mandates like SB-54 in California. Eco-shell provides businesses with a fast, affordable, and impactful way to significantly reduce plastic usage without the need for extensive changes to existing manufacturing processes.

What is Eco-shell?

Eco-shell is the brand name for Western markets for GEX, a bio-calcium compound manufactured by Listen Green Technology, based in Taipei, Taiwan. It is derived from eggshells through a patented process (US, UK Taiwan, Australia, and China patents). Boasting a remarkable 70% lower carbon emission compared to virgin plastics, eco-shell has garnered SGS certification as an effective waste, carbon, and plastic reducer, in addition to earning the EN 13430 certification for recyclability. Furthermore, eco-shell proudly holds EU RoHS, REACH, antibacterial, and high FIR emissivity certifications, solidifying its eco-friendly credentials.

Notable Applications

Spark Sourcing

Eco-shell finds its use in a diverse range of products, including industrial, pharmaceutical, and consumer packaging, stationery, trays, flooring tiles, yoga mats, toys, bags, industrial buckets, bins, barriers, and pallets. Its versatility and eco-friendly properties make it a superior alternative to existing solutions on the market.

A Solution Beyond Alternatives

Eco-shell stands out by addressing the limitations of bioplastics, biodegradable additives, and products prone to greenwashing. Unlike these alternatives, eco-shell pellets are priced similarly to their carrier virgin polymers, mitigating the sticker shock often associated with alternative bioplastics and sustainable solutions. The material's compatibility with existing manufacturing processes allows for seamless integration, requiring no changes to carrier materials, moulds, or machinery, and it can integrate with both recycled and ocean-bound plastics for enhanced carbon reduction.

Full Line of Eco-shell Resins and Compounds

Spark Sourcing now offers a comprehensive range of Eco-shell products tailored to specific applications, including series for Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) and PC/ABS applications. Each product is designed to meet different plastic reduction mandates, enhance product quality, and, in some cases, offer antibacterial properties. Spark is able to work with current manufacturers, as well as offer complete design and manufacturing services through our partners factories.

Without further ado, here is the full line of Eco-shell resins and compounds offered by Spark Sourcing:

Series for Polyethylene (PE) Applications

GEX-01E: The ideal solution when cost-savings are a top priority, and a perfect choice for seamlessly meeting 20-30% plastic reduction mandates.

GEX-02E: Best used for projects where quality is a top priority or when products need higher integrity.

GEX-00E: The same excellent quality but in a low-moisture formulation, taking away the need to pre-dry the resin. This is also our top solution for use with EVA.

GEX-EANT: When you want to reduce plastic significantly while adding a 99.9% antibacterial efficacy to your product.

Series for Polypropylene (PP) Applications

GEX-01P: Our resin specific to projects using PP offering up to 40% plastic reduction. The perfect choice for satisfying reduction mandates quickly and affordably.

GEX-PP-20/30/40: Three complete compounds (no need to mix our pellets with a carrier polymer) in different levels for plastic reduction (20/30/40%)

GEX-rPP-40E: Make a giant reduction in carbon by using 40% ultra-fine eco-friendly compounds and 60% PCR PP.

GEX-PP-20A: Reduce plastic significantly while producing a product that has 99.9% antibacterial efficacy.

Series for ABS Application

GEX-ABS-6A: A solution for ABS products (injection moulding) with 99.9% anti-bacterial efficacy

GEX-rABS-6A: Make a giant reduction in carbon by using 94% PCR ABS and 6% eco-friendly compounds with 99.9% anti-bacterial efficacy.

Series for PC/ABS Application

GEX-PCABS-20A: Ideal for personal electronics or other devices where 99.9% anti-bacterial efficacy is needed. This is also a great carbon reducer, using over 30% PCR PC and 20% eco-friendly compound.