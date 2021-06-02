New senior appointments at Listgrove

Listgrove, an international recruitment and HR business, has continued to expand international operations to support an extensive client and candidate network in diverse market sectors, despite a global pandemic and a worldwide recession.

As part of Listgrove’s operational development, Jason Markham, CEO of Listgrove, is delighted to announce the promotions of Jane Edwards to Managing Director and Airelle Charra in a newly created international role: Director of Marketing.

× Expand Shutterstock Leader organizes a new business team. Optimal appointment of specialists to suitable posts, creation of an effective business model. Unlocking potential of human capital. Leadership, teamwork

Jane replaces Ryan Kirby, who will take on the role of Executive Director. Ryan’s role will have an emphasis on Listgrove’s ongoing and future global client development programme, collaborating with in-house talent management teams as the preferred external search specialist.

Jane, who is a Degree educated, MCIPD HR Professional, started at Listgrove 14 years ago as a recruiter for executive and senior management briefs. Jane has 30 years’ of experience in manufacturing environments, with previous roles including HR Manager for large corporate businesses. Her relevant market sector experience and significant management skills are an asset to Listgrove’s business culture and strategy. Jane has led and integrated Listgrove’s outplacement services, which to date, has extensively supported Board level Executives and Middle Managers to secure fundamental new appointments.

Edwards said: “Listgrove’s staff recognition is a strong value to the business. The training and development of the team is paramount to Listgrove’s ongoing success – and remains at the forefront of our ethos”.

Listgrove’s team focus is on continuous development of skills to provide clients with a dedicated and highly-experienced approach within their market sector. Listgrove has an excellent track record of internal promotion, demonstrating the value they place on trust and integrity within the team. These values are part of an essential strategy when building long-term relationships with both clients and candidates.

Airelle Charra, a French national, has been an integral part of the marketing team at Listgrove for the past 11 years. Airelle holds a Master's Degree in International Business with an impressive HR background working for Daimler and Yves Rocher in Germany. In addition to her academic accolades and industry experience, Airelle is fluent in French, English and German which has been an incredible benefit for building Listgrove’s market presence internationally.

Charra said: “As the Director of Marketing, I look forward to partnering with business leaders and talent development specialists across the industry, identifying new market opportunities and deepen customer engagement”.

This new team infrastructure will strengthen business operations for Listgrove, as they maintain increasing demand for their executive search services throughout Europe and the Far East.