Borealis announces the instillation of new ‘PV array’

Borealis, an Austrian hydroelectricity producer, has announced the installation of a new photovoltaic (PV) array.

The new PV park, which will supply power to Borealis operations on site and is the second to have been jointly planned and implemented by the two companies.

The output provided by the new facility moves Borealis closer to its aim of sourcing 100% of the electricity used in its own operations from renewable sources by the year 2030.

Borealis and VERBUND claim The new joint project realised by is clear evidence of the companies’ shared commitment to investing in a more environmentally friendly energy future. The new solar PV park is located on an industrial plot at Borealis production operations in Schwechat.

The construction phase began in May 2022, with completion anticipated by the end of the year; energy supply should commence soon thereafter.

Covering a surface area of around 75,000 square meters, the new array will be composed of approximately 10,220 individual PV modules, each with a nominal power (peak power) of 460 watt-peak (Wp). The total installed power of the park is projected to reach around 4.7 megawatt-peak (MWp), with an annual energy yield of around 5.6 gigawatt hours (GWh). This is roughly comparable to the amount of energy consumed annually by 1,400 Austrian households.

The entire energy output supplied by the new solar PV park will be used for Borealis production operations. The amount of renewable energy generated will reduce the annual CO2 emissions of this location by nearly 1,200 tons.Borealis CEO, Thomas Gangl said: “Our partnership with VERBUND allows us to do our part in expanding photovoltaic capacity in Austria, a crucial step in implementing a more sustainable energy agenda for the country as a whole”. With a current total of three solar PV projects and multiple wind power purchase agreements across Europe, Borealis is making real progress towards realising our goal of sourcing 100% of electricity used in our own production operations from renewable energy sources by 2030 – this underpins how Borealis is re-inventing essentials for sustainable living.”Michael Strugl, VERBUND CEO said: “We have to act decisively and immediately, and we must cooperate if we want to successfully manage the energy transition from a fossil fuel-based to a renewable-based system .We are proud to announce this further important milestone in our partnership with Borealis. It is projects like this, which help us reach our climate goals and strategic targets.”