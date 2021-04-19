BP&R April 2021

×

In this issue...

Cover Story

As efficiency in production remains a crucial aspect of plastics product manufacturing, the motan group outlines why its GRAVICOLOR dosing and mixing system offers an ‘one for all’ solution for a wide range of tasks in injection moulding, blow moulding and extrusion applications.

Temperature Control

Dave Palmer, general manager for UK and Ireland at ICS Cool Energy discusses leveraging the latest in process temperature control technology to achieve consistent, repeatable, and high-quality product in moulding applications.

Extrusion

With the Plastic Packaging Tax on the horizon, the introduction of recycled content can present new challenges in extrusion. How do manufacturers maintain productivity levels using recycled content? Chase Plastics gives bp&r readers an insight in how to do just this.

Automotive Plastics

The automotive sector is on the cusp of complete revolution. Matrix Plastics, a polymer compound and masterbatch specialist based in Berkshire, UK, gives bp&r readers an insight into the vital role plastics play in the advancement of the automotive industry.

Exclusive Q&A : “We need to find ways of ensuring that the plastics we made yesterday are kept in the biosphere for as long as possible.”

Dr Jason Leadbitter, Chair of PVC 2021 Organising Committee Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Manager at INOVYN tells bp&r readers what we can expect from this year’s virtual event taking place 10-12 May 2021. As well as how plastics can be used to aid the PVC industry.

Reclamation and Recycling

Sourcing high quality recycled polymers has presented extruders with a challenge. But with a new PVC-U recycling facility in Wellingborough leading the charge, that is changing fast. VEKA Recycling tells bp&r how the company is leading the way in sustainable PVC-U and in doing so, to make it in most respects, an entirely unremarkable part of the plastics industry.