When it comes to fulfilling customer needs, Kunststoffwerk Buchs (KWB) and hot runner expert Meusburger are on the same page. As a professional for Swiss quality measuring tools, KWB relies on high-quality raw materials and many years of experience in manufacturing its products – the same values that are also at the forefront at Meusburger’s operations. Meusburger always provides support and the right solution for the Swiss company’s daily challenges.

Collaboration innovation

KWB has been established for more than 50 years. The independently operating corporation owned by Wiha Werkzeuge GmbH is based in Buchs, St. Gallen, Switzerland. As a specialist for measuring equipment made of plastic, the company’s product applications are broadly diversified. The end products are used worldwide in various areas – from advertising material distributors to construction workers – even as far as professional surfing. It is important to find the right product for each customer, which is why many customised parts are also produced. For some time now, KWB has also been focusing increasingly on composite technology and lightweight construction in the thermoplastic sector. The Swiss company is known for its high product quality and has been successful for decades.

Joint challenges

Challenges in injection moulding are also not uncommon at Kunststoffwerk Buchs. One such challenge is the injection moulding of a jointed hose system used to conduct air, water, coolants, gases and much more. This plastic jointed hose system features flexible use and can be produced in various colours, sizes and materials. The main area of application is in the field of cooling for metal cutting machining, but the plastic part is also used in the medical sector. The Maxiflex system is used during operations in a pump to supply organs with nutrient fluid. Therefore, the demand on product quality is high and the Swiss measuring equipment manufacturer relies on the products of the hot runner specialist Meusburger for production. In this specific application, the challenge was to maintain the existing cavities and spacing due to the complex contours. That is why the specification with the 26mm hole pattern had to be met.

The mould used to manufacture the joint system was initially a cold runner mould and was finally converted to a hot runner mould. After some quality defects and the desire to be able to inject six uniform parts again, KWB decided to try a new supplier. This is how Meusburger came into play and contact was made with the Meusburger headquarters in Wolfurt, Austria. The standard parts manufacturer regularly organises designer meetings, and it was at one such meeting that KWB became aware of Meusburger's hot runner division based in Germany.

For over 55 years, Meusburger hot runner systems have covered the various requirements of demanding applications in terms of physical properties, materials, functional integration, surface quality and complicated designs. Depending on the customer's application, Meusburger offers standardised hot runner systems that can be put to use quickly. Included amongst Meusburger’s expertise is the ability to develop customised solutions for more challenging projects.

The product range includes, for example, the PSG smartFILL nozzle series in various designs. In addition to the 4519-S version as a single nozzle, there are also the 4019 and 4519 manifold nozzles. The 4019 variant is a slide seal nozzle, whereas the 4519 is screwed into the manifold. All nozzles feature advanced heating technology and thus ensure uniform heat distribution despite a slim nozzle body of approx. 17mm. During the discussions between Meusburger and KWB, the idea to install a complete six-cavity hot runner system in the existing injection mould was developed. The Switzerland-based manufacturer was closely supported by Jörg Bruder, field engineer for hot runner systems at Meusburger, throughout this process.

Get smart

Due to the co-operation with Meusburger, Kunststoffwerk Buchs was the first company to use the 4519 smartFILL nozzle screw-in type. Due to the compact design of the nozzle, the required tight nozzle spacing could be achieved without any problems. “The possibility of close arrangement and tight spacing is certainly a big advantage with smartFILL nozzles,” said Memo Ljatifi, Head of Engineering/Mould Making/QM at Kunststoffwerk Buchs. Small tolerances must also be maintained on the injection moulded joint part, otherwise problems will arise during the assembly of the hose system.

The mould with the nozzles from the Meusburger range has now been in use since autumn 2019 and Kunststoffwerk Buchs is very pleased with it. The smartFILL nozzle is not only considered reliable, but also easy to maintain and clean. Ljatifi has confirmed this because the moulds at KWB are cleaned after each use: “The partnership between KWB and Meusburger is highly valued,” Ljatifi added. “Co-operation is always courteous, conscientious and transparent.”

The customer's overall impression of Meusburger is extremely positive, and the Austria-based hot runner specialist is regarded as competent and experienced. Meusburger’s extensive background knowledge is just one specific advantage. Ljatifi has been working with Bruder for some time now and can always rely on the hot runner expert.

“Order processing is always simple and fast,” Ljatifi concluded. “Consultation is very good and if difficulties arise you get immediate assistance. All in all, everything runs very smoothly.”

Kunststoffwerk Buchs relies on other products from Meusburger in addition to the 4519 smartFILL nozzle. Besides mould base components, the Swiss measuring tool manufacturer also purchases workshop equipment from the standard parts manufacturer in Wolfurt – in other words, products from the entire Meusburger range.