Lummus Technology launch new polypropylene technology

Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions has announced its new product; Novolen PPure polypropylene (PP) technology.

The new range of polymer-based products is aimed at automotive, healthcare components and food packaging materials.

The new non-phthalate process technology aims to provide significant energy savings by delivering an improved hydrogen response with the catalyst.

Romain Lemoine, Chief Business Officer of Polymers and Petrochemicals, Lummus Technology said: "Lummus continues to raise the bar with Novolen's new line of PPure polypropylene process technologies."

Lemoine added: "The PPure portfolio provides our end users access to new and more sustainable product grades, plus the innovative technology extends the application of an existing plant and reduces CO2 emissions that is unmatched in the current marketplace. We are proud to offer operators a choice in technology based on their need or end-product targets and help our licensees remain competitive in the marketplace."

Lummus claims its PPure technology portfolio includes several variants applicable for an operators' process and end-product requirements. Grades within PPure include high crystallinity homopolymers, ethylene random copolymers and advanced impact copolymers.

Lummus also believes the high-crystallinity homopolymers are suitable for injection moulding, thermoforming, raffia, cast film and compounding applications.

The ethylene random copolymers include high-flow characteristics and ethylene content up to 5%. Making them suitable for food packaging applications. The advanced impact copolymers convey high flowability and have impact-stiffness balance and no-break behaviour, ideal for lightweight interior and under-the-hood automotive parts.