Macpac receives accolade from British Retail Consortium

Plastics packaging company, Macpac (https://www.macpac.co.uk/) has announced that following a recent ‘unannounced’ audit by BRC (British Retail Consortium), it has been awarded AA+ accreditation for packaging materials.

BRC AA+ grade is the highest food safety standard accreditation awarded and ‘sets the benchmark’ for good manufacturing practice, aiming to provide standardization and assurance on safety, quality and operational criteria.

The BRCGS Packaging Materials Global Standard helps a site or operation to demonstrate they are providing products that are quality assured, legally compliant and authentic. It is not only used by food packaging producers but also by manufacturers of packaging for all applications across the supply chain.

Graham Kershaw, Managing Director at Macpac comments: “Our mantra is that quality should be a given but never taken for granted. A requirement for BRC audits is that one in three must be an unannounced site visit but we have every confidence in our plant, people, processes and products so are happy to be challenged at the highest possible level. As a result, we are thrilled to have achieved the BRC AA+ for packaging materials this year.

“The BRC AA+ accreditation assesses us across stringent criteria and achieving the top accolade further strengthens our competitive edge within the thermoformed packaging industry, meaning that both food and non-food manufacturers and retailers, as well as consumers can trust that our solutions continue to set a new benchmark in quality.

“It also further demonstrates that delivering exceptional packaging products that meet environmental targets whilst offering superior functionality and protection properties, as well as exceeding customer satisfaction, is key to Macpac’s longevity and on-going success,” Graham concludes.

Currently celebrating its 50-year anniversary, Macpac was founded by Chris Kershaw, father of the current owner and Managing Director, Graham Kershaw and has grown to become one of the UK’s largest privately owned thermoformed packaging manufacturers in the UK.

The company boasts in-house design, tooling and production facilities, as well as highly experienced sales engineers offering specialist knowledge and advice.

Macpac recycles approximately 680,000kg of r-PET per year which is re-processed back into extruded sheet for the production of more thermoforming products.

With 11 ‘state-of-the-art’ Illig thermoforming systems and five CNC machines installed at its 46,500 sq ft plant, the company claims it offers high quality plastic packaging products for the food, drink, pharmaceutical, medical, horticultural, engineering, manufacturing and automotive sectors both in the UK and overseas including Australia, Costa Rica, France and Italy.