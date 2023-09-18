A Complete Guide to Neoprene Rubber

What is Neoprene Rubber?

Neoprene rubber, also known as Polychloroprene, is a man-made synthetic rubber used for a wide variety of sealing applications. With over 70% of the rubber used for manufacturing rubber products being synthetic, a large proportion of this is Neoprene. It is available as solid Neoprene or expanded Neoprene (open-cell sponge or closed-cell sponge) in a range of hardnesses and densities. Neoprene is one of the most versatile rubber compounds available for manufacturing rubber seals as it demonstrates good chemical stability and resistance to UV and weathering. It is also tough, abrasion resistant, and can operate in a wide temperature range making it an excellent material for manufacturing seals, trims and gaskets.

This guide, by Seals Direct, details the history of Neoprene and explains the main advantages and disadvantages of using this rubber compound for manufacturing bespoke sealing solutions.

How is Neoprene Rubber Made?

When demand for natural rubber exceeded supply, scientists looked to develop a low cost synthetic alternative. In 1930 DuPoint purchased a patent focused on acetylene chemistry. This research discovered that a jelly-like substance called divinyl acetylene, when combined with sulfur dichloride, set into an elastic compound similar to natural rubber. DuPoint continued this research and later developed the synthetic rubber compound known as Neoprene.

Today, the process of manufacturing Neoprene remains almost completely unchanged. Neoprene is created using a process called polymerisation which is a chemical reaction that creates by-products. These by-products are melted, mixed with carbon pigments and foaming agents and then baked. This process creates a Neoprene rubber compound.

The raw compound can then be used to create rubber Neoprene seals, such as extruded profiles or moulded gaskets. The extrusion process pushes the rubber compound through a tool (known as a die) which, together with pressure and temperature, extrudes the required shape. This compound can also be used to produce rubber strip or sheet for sealing, edging and cushioning applications. Large calendar rollers squash the raw compound into flat sheets which are then cut to the required thickness, width and length.

Although the Neoprene rubber compound is initially semi-solid, it can be made into both solid and expanded sponge rubber products. During manufacturing, nucleating agents such as nitrogen or carbon dioxide are added to the compound to create a cellular structure. The gas injection rate can be adjusted to help achieve different densities and properties. This process creates what is known as expanded Neoprene, a closed-cell sponge that is often used to create watertight seals.

Advantages of Neoprene Rubber

Neoprene is a popular general purpose material that has been reliably used to manufacture Neoprene seals, trims and gaskets for many years. It demonstrates an excellent resistance to weathering, most substances and extreme environments making it the material of choice for sealing solutions in most industry sectors. These properties include;

Weathering: Neoprene has superb weathering properties which make it an excellent material for seals and trims used in outdoor environments. These properties make Neoprene waterproof and resilient to UV when exposed to direct sunlight, and suitable for use in the marine environment where products need to demonstrate excellent ozone resistance. Neoprene, in both its sponge and solid forms, also has a low oxidation rate so will not absorb moisture.

Chemical Resistance: Although harsh chemicals will degrade the rubber with prolonged exposure, Neoprene demonstrates a fair resistance to splashes and light contact with most chemicals, fuels and oils. It can also withstand contact with some alkaline solutions and methyl or ethyl alcohols.

Temperature Range: Rubber seals manufactured from Neoprene maintain a similar hardness and flexibility in low and high temperature environments. Although these products will provide a good sealing solution in temperatures between -20°C to +90°C without deforming, cracking or splitting, it is recommended that seals manufactured in Neoprene are used in temperatures above 0°C. During a test which heated Neoprene to 70°C for 70 hours, there were no changes to the materials hardness or elongation. There was only a minor (+9%) change to its tensile strength.

As well as demonstrating excellent weathering and good general resistance, a Neoprene seal displays exceptional functional characteristics which make it an ideal material for a wide selection of automotive, marine and industrial sealing applications. These characteristics include;