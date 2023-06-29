Alright on the nightshift

At Interplas 2023, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag UK & Ireland will show how a 50% increase in output can be attained and more using its fully-integrated and automated entry-level“handle&box” injection moulding production cell.

Enabling manufacturers to increase production yields by letting automation pick-up extra unsupervised night shifts, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag will also reveal how existing and prospective customers can reduce overheads and unlock untapped profit opportunities.

Premiering to the UK & Ireland market, and designed for trade moulders and SMEs, the linear 4- axis robot with cartesian kinematics for standard applications, offers a compact production unit with efficient handling functions, and fully-integrated robotic controls.

The full turnkey cell – measuring as little as 3.95m x 2.4m- features the highly efficient all- electric IntElect75 with the company’s new SAM-C5. Also included in the cell is a storage and conveyor system with buffer and integrated boxing unit. Every element was engineered by Sumitomo (SHI) Demag’s automation experts in house.

The technology can give moulding firms the technology and tools needed to confidently operate ‘ghost’ workflow shifts with minimal human intervention.

Rather than operate split shifts or keep people in the factory until late at night, the reliable 75- ton IntElect turnkey cell being showcased at Interplas demonstrates to trade moulders and SMEs the potential untapped after-hours production opportunities. Additionally, day-shift teams benefit from the augmented workflow process by automating mundane and repetitive tasks.

This frees up people’s time to focus on more creative and business-enhancing responsibilities. Resulting in more motivated and engaged employees. Making the night shift an additional source of processing production value, the Interplas 2023 exhibit in Hall 4, Stand C40, also highlights the reduction in operative errors and the efficiency improvements. Equipped with a tool from Germany, visitors to Interplas 2023 can witness the moulding of a precision slide gauge.The tool-dependent buffer system is available with or without optional robot removal.

The conveyor belt technology is designed to transport standard-sized industrial containers. Catering to moulders manufacturing FMCG, automotive and electronic components, this "handle&box" solution is especially suitable for injection moulding machines within the 75 to 280 ton clamp force range. For ease of operation, the SAM-C robotic system is fully integrated into the IntElect machine control system.

Reinforcing the importance of relieving workforce pressures, incumbent UK managing director Nigel Flowers said: “Our new SAM-C robots fill an important gap in the processing market and help moulders to increase production capacity of standard components while simultaneously addressing the skills and labour challenges. Customers benefit from process and system technology from a single supplier source, complete with hardware and software control integration and robotic mechanics fully customised to Sumitomo (SHI) Demag machines.”

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag will also present to Interplas visitors its new productivity whitepaper. Revealing how the combination of automation, digital tools, remote diagnostics, expert field tests and processing adjustments and workforce training, can culminate in an extra 168 days of production; equating to approximately 50 percent boost in productivity.