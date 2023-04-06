Arburg’s anniversary days celebrate the past and look forward to the future

2023 marked a particularly pertinent set of anniversary days at Arburg, as the Hehl family displayed some of its newest technology along with its commitments to environmental targets and customer service also being at the forefront of what was on display to mark the company’s 100th birthday.… BP&R’s Danny Ball writes.

Heritage and tradition are clearly important elements to the identity of the company, family-run by the Hehl family since its inception, Arburg takes pride on the community it has built in Lossburg and beyond. This was emphasised by Michael Hehl, managing partner and spokesperson for the management team, who said: “The fact that our employees affectionately refer to themselves as ARBURGers to this day makes it clear that we are not just a family company, but a "real" family with corresponding values. We would like to continue to cultivate these values in the future.”

The press conference for Arburg’s anniversary days started off with a keynote speech from the president of Europe’s Association for plastics and rubber machinery (EUROMAP), Luciano Anceschi. This speech emphasised Hehl’s comments, but in addition to this it indicated the importance of the company to the local area and to the industry as a whole: “ARBURG has developed a sophisticated corporate culture which combines high-performance standards with a great commitment to the region, the young people, sustainability, governance, management, and the development of the employees. This far-sighted and value-based attitude has been delivered to market by a first-class communication for which everyone immediately understands what is important to you: Highest quality of your products and to act with the integrity of a reliable business partner.

“Behind this Vision there are people and faces, with their histories, expectations, and decisions: you, the Hehl family, are the people and faces of this great company. You and your ancestors stand for this amazing success story!

“You remind us that we, all the entrepreneurs of the industry, are called to commit ourselves to the great task, even if we sometimes seem to lose sight of this in our daily business.”

× Expand History of Arburg

First up on Arburg’s conveyer belt of new technology for its anniversary days was an all new injection moulding machine; the Allrounder 470 H comes in "Comfort", "Premium" and "Ultimate" performance variants, and the company described the machine as a “very special anniversary gift.” Boasting that the machine is efficient, consuming 50% less energy than previous machines, with claims that the new Hybrid Allrounder cuts CO 2 emissions by 12,000 kg. This efficiency is something that that the company claims carries over into the running costs of the machine, with the Arburg stating in its press release: ‘production-efficient, user-friendly and reliable all at the same time! The perfect combination of electric clamping unit and hydraulic injection unit significantly reduces acquisition and operating costs.’ This greater energy efficiency is partly put down to the machine using much less oil in comparison to others on the market; Arburg claims 35 per cent less oil is needed, and for another, waste machine heat is used to pre-heat the oil. In addition, the required cooling water capacity is also between 50 and 70 percent lower, leading to lower dry cycle times and greater efficiency.’

Combining new technology and strengthening what the company sees as proven, tried and tested was a priority in the development of this machine. This was emphasised by Guido Frohnhaus, managing director technology & engineering, who said: “When designing the new Allrounder 470 H, we significantly enhanced our proven technology to optimise the energy footprint and reduce cycle times. Contributing factors include the new oil management concept, flow rate splitting for simultaneous movements of hydraulic secondary axes and the extended use of the Arburg servo hydraulic system.”

× Expand Allrounder 470H

The company claims that the splitting of the flow rate in the process allows a second axis to be successfully implemented meaning cycle times are reduced, creating greater efficiency.

The company is also bullish about the user-friendly nature of the machine: a real-time Ethernet bus replaces the individual ribbon cables of the control modules, which the company claims increases the service and service life of the machines. The distribution of the hardware on and in the machine base has been completely restructured. The control manifold and hydraulic accumulator technology have been moved inside so that there is more space for peripheral equipment at the rear side of the machine and maybe most notably, the pneumatic and central lubrication systems are on the operating side, which according to the company allows for easier maintenance access and less downtime when small tweaks need to be made to the machine.