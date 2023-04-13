Ask the experts: Billion

Who are you and what do you do?

× Expand Simon Johnson, managing director, Billion UK

Billion was Created by Mr. Léon Billion in 1949, the company has a vast experience in plastics injection moulding machine design and manufacture. In addition to standard thermoplastics IMMs, Billion specialises in multi-injection equipment, and has developed numerous specific plastics processing solutions. Billion is a solution provider and a service partner for plastics processors worldwide.

Our headquarters are located in French Plastics Vallée in the heart of Europe, whereas alarge network of subsidiaries and agents represent our know-how and expertise on an international basis. Our flexibility, fast response time and extraordinary service create extra value to our customers.

Why is the UK processing market important to you?

The UK market is important to Billion as it has always had a solid manufacturing industry. UK based customers appreciate high quality machinery built in Europe, that not only provides them with a reliable machine that can last for decades, but also a great return on investment. With customers that require more from machines the UK not only provides us with a significant number of machine sales their quest for innovative features on an injection moulding machine assists us with pushing forward with developments.

Why is Interplas important to you?

Interplas is important to Billion because the number and quality of visitors that attend is vital to ensuring the Billion brand is kept at the fore of the market. Interplas always proves to be a great place to catch up with existing customers and to meet new prospects as well as display new machinery and process developments.

What are the key features of these machines?

One of our many innovations enables the producer to utilise a significant percentage of recycled content in a product but retaining the aesthetics of the component.

What challenges are your customers facing?

Not just our customers, but the industry as a whole is experiencing higher energy costs, higher labour costs along with other increased expenses, on the back of a tough few years. As ever, UK customers are resilient and find ways to carry on and make the best of the situations we all face by adapting and improving their manufacturing processes.

How can your technology help solve them?

Our machines are designed to be repeatable, reliable and energy efficient, especially our all electric Select2 range. Coupled with a Billion robot the package will provide an efficient production cell for our customers that can cost them up to 70% less in energy costs. Along with some of our innovative processes Billion are well placed to assist our customers finding the right solution to their needs.