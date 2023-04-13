Ask the experts: Distrupol

Who are you and what do you do?

× Expand James Stanton, commercial and operations director, Distrupol

Distrupol is a European leader with 60 years of excellence, innovation and expertise in the sales and application development of thermoplastic polymers and elastomers.

We deliver superior polymer solutions to customers across Europe from world-leading supply partners, supported by the unrivalled technical expertise of our application development team.

The Distrupol portfolio contains products and solutions that fulfil the requirements of leading and emerging industries. The range is accompanied by certifications and approvals for the automotive, medical, food and electrical industry.

Why is the UK processing market important to you?

We’ve been supplying the UK manufacturing industry since 1963, where we started as a UK-focused distribution business. Our acquisitions and expansions have taken us across Europe, but our UK sales and technical team are at the heart of our business. The UK manufacturing landscape has changed vastlyin the last six decades, but its tenacity, quality and authenticity has remained unchanged – just like ushere at Distrupol.

× Expand Distrupol

Why is Interplas important to you?

As Interplas celebrates its 75th year, we celebrate our 60th, and recognise that exhibitions such as Interplas and the communities that are created because of it are integral to companies such as Distrupol’s reach and growth. Opportunities to engage with the UK market are priceless, and Interplas is the perfect platform to enable us to connect with customers and suppliers.

What challenges are your customers facing and how can your services help solve them?

In a world where plastic faces criticism, we are here to change up the narrative and reinforce the positive impact plastics can have. Our wide range of sustainable polymer solutions and our extensive knowledge of polymer technology and processing means that we can support customers to design, develop anddeliver products that are planet friendly, whilst saving customer costs and resources in the process.