Ask the experts: Labotek GB

Who are you and what do you do?

Labotek GB, is subsidiary of the Danish ancillary equipment manufacturer Labotek A/S, who are celebrating 80 years in the plastics Industry. We are also the UK partners for the DynaCon modular conveyors, Ferlin Plastics Automation Gravimetric Blenders and Getecha Granulators.

Why is the UK processing market important to you?

Everyone at Labotek GB is passionate about UK manufacturing and the UK Plastics sector. As its oneof the largest & important. We firmly believe that our industry, is best placed to drive the UK forward to a sustainable manufacturing base for all.

Why is Interplas important to you?

Interplas is the only UK based exhibition that focuses on the whole of the UK Plastics sector,encompassing all processes, most of which we serve. More recently it has become an important event to bring everyone together to show the strength of our industry.

What innovations will you bring to Interplas?

At Labotek we are focusing on overall efficiency. Not just energy consumption, but also how to improve our customers operational efficiency, with optimised material conveying and drying systems. Our other focus will be the modular DynaCon conveyor System from Dynamic Conveyor Corp. With support from Ferlin & Getecha to provide a sustainable solution for recycling regardless of the size or type of business you are.

What are the key features of these innovations?

With an optimised material conveying and drying system, the processor can operate more safely and efficiently. The DynaCon system is a modular conveyor system that enables the user to re-configure the layout, as their requirement changes. Providing a sustainable and low cost of ownership option to the user. By controlling and monitoring the throughput of the ingredients being processed, with the Ferlin Blenders. Our customers have reduced their reject rates, save time, energy, and material in the process. Additionally, packaging processors can monitor and record the actual PCR being processed, to offset the Packaging tax.

What makes the innovations unique?

The truly modular DynaCon system has standard modules that can be configured and re-configured by the end user. For example, a starter “Conveyor in a Box” system can be added to or re-configure by the customer to suit their exact requirements at any time in the future. This modularity also allows for any component to be easily replaced, to extend the serviceable life of the conveyor. Adding up to a sustainable solution for the end user. Information and Data is key to improving efficiency and reducing waste, With the latest FerlinBridge system from Ferlin, this can be done regardless of the factory’s location either nationally or globally.

What challenges are your customers facing?

We are all aware of the well documented challenges, especially the ever-increasing energy and material cost, together with the skills and labour shortages. However, we have found by working with our customers, we can provide creative solutions to not only overcome these challenges, but also to allow them to thrive and grow.

How can your technology help solve them?

Individually, each product can make a sustainable and efficient improvement to our customers production. However, our customers have seen the largest improvements when they are combined to produce a complete solution, to target their individual challenges.