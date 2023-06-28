Ask the experts: Plasmatreat

Who are you and what do you do?

As a multinational company, Plasmatreat is facing up to its responsibility to protect the global environment through the development of its atmospheric Openair-Plasma technology. Sustainable development and the promotion of environmentally friendly industrial concepts lies at the heart of our corporate philosophy.

Our customers benefit from our high degree of technical expertise, extensive experience, and global network of international partners. Preventing greenhouse gas emissions, cutting energy consumption during pre-treatment, reducing CO2 emissions, and avoiding effluent discharge and hazardous waste during industrial cleaning processes: these are some of the many benefits that make Openair plasma a key future technology.

Openair-Plasma technology is used in automated and continuous manufacturing processes in almost every industrial sector. Examples include the automotive, electronics, transportation, packaging, consumer goods and textile industry, but the technology, cost and environmental advantages of the plasma technology are used in medical technology and in the renewable energy sector as well.

Why is Interplas important to you?

Today, at a time of great change in the plastics industry, Interplas is more important than ever to Plasmatreat UK Ltd to ensure that the innovation and technology we offer reaches the UK market.

What is the key feature of these innovations?

The key feature that Plasmatreat offer is a VOC-free controlled and consistent surface treatment, prior to bonding or printing.

What challenges are your customers facing?

For reasons of productivity, cost, and the environment, companies are increasingly abandoning the use of chemical substances or “primers” as bonding agents. Plasmatreat offer reliable, and cost-effective alternative treatment of the substrate surface with atmospheric-pressure plasma. Pre-treatment with Openair-Plasma from Plasmatreat increases the adhesion and wettability of surfaces, thus enabling the use of more cost-effective material alternatives while maintaining the quality of the end products.

How can your technology help solve them?The plasma process is dry, non-contact, selective in location, and fast. It cleans the surface with microfine precision and activates it at the molecular level. The technique uses a comprehensive process-control system and is fully robot-compatible and inline capable.

Production speeds are often increased many times over, reducing manpower, and increasing productivity. For more specific requirements, functionalised coatings can be applied to the surfaces of materials using the special PlasmaPlus process. With the PT Bond coating process, even plastics that were previously difficult to bond can be bonded directly and permanently with elastic adhesives. Replacing primers that are harmful to the environment and health.