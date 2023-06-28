Ask the experts: Plastics Machinery Group

Who are you, and what do you do?

Plastics Machinery Group buys and sells Plastics Equipment including Thermoforming, Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Extrusion, Grinders, Shredders, and more! Plastics machinery group also has a rebuild program for used machines and in January of 2023, PMG launched its new Mergers & Acquisitions division. Find out more at www.Plasticsmg.com !

Why is Interplas important to you?

PMG is always looking for ways to expand its market. Already, we have partners in Europe, naturally, the UK is the perfect halfway point to begin establishing a stronger presence across Europe. Additionally, we have seen a positive impact for our customers here in the US regarding the machines and services we provide, and we are eager to offer solutions to companies across the globe.

This is why Interplas is so important to us; it’s a unique opportunity to establish our name and connect with likeminded people, excited to solve industry challenges head on, far and wide! What challenges are your customers facing, and how can you help solve them?PMG differs from other brokers and dealers as we are a dealmaker (Partnering with a variety of OEMs such as Amut Comi and Meccanoplastica) with the offering of having new and used machines on the floor, available for immediate delivery, which helps us tackle a common industry wide issue- extraordinary lead times! Another innovation we are excited to showcase at Interplas is our rebuild program.

Another unfortunate problem the industry is facing is the loss of business to “greenalternatives” due to the negative misconceptions of plastics running rampant in pop media. With the demand for green/responsible production increasing all the time, along with the rising cost of new equipment, PMG has placed immense value in the refurbishment of used equipment.

Not only do we breathe new life into used machines for the sake of affordability and renewability, but we also offer brand new machinery with a zero-carbon footprint patent, by Meccanoplastica, to help move your company toward a greener initiative. Overall, we hope to provide the industry with shorter lead times through our OEM relationships and diverse stock, as well as providing affordable alternatives to a greener production model. We want for others the same things we want for ourselves; increased production, lowered cost, reasonable lead times, and a sustainable future for generations to come.