Ask the Experts: Summit Systems

Who are you and what do you do?

Summit Systems is a leading provider of plastic processing solutions in the UK and Ireland, with over three decades of experience in the industry. We have introduced various ground-breaking technologies such as the Gravimetric Blender and Vacuum Drying into the UK plastics market, which have both seen significant growth over the years, saving customers countless production hours and drastic energy savings.

Matt Ross, Sales Director

We were the first in the market to provide a 24/7 Emergency Assistance andprovide up to a 5-year warranty on our equipment.

Why is Interplas important to you?

Interplas is a key event for Summit Systems as it brings together all our customers, provides an opportunity to showcase our latest innovations, and meet potential new clients. As the main showcase for UK innovations in the plastics sector, Interplas is doubly important, and it’s great that it has kept its identity as a plastics industry-focused event that encompasses every facet of plastics manufacturing. Summit Systems has attended every Interplas since 1989, it is a huge sales and marketing opportunity that they cannot afford to miss!

What innovations will you bring to Interplas?

One of our focuses this year is on the progress and development of vacuum drying technology. Historically, vacuum drying was only available for mass production, but now it can be used on a smaller scale for standard production. This unique vacuumtechnology has really taken off, with many of our customers already benefiting from this advanced technology. Additionally, we will be showcasing our industry 4.0 integration and supervision systems, which offer innovative and advanced features to our existing product offering.

What are the key features of these innovations?

These latest innovations are focused on efficiency, productivity, and staying up to date with the latest technological developments within the plastics industry. The vacuum dryers have made significant strides in reducing energy consumption, increasing production efficiency, and reducing material changeover downtime. These advancements result in increased productivity, enabling customers to produce more with less energy and fewer interruptions.

What challenges are your customers facing?

The most crucial issues now are undoubtedly the energy crisis and economic climate. Higher energy costs mean there is limited availability of funds to invest in upgrading equipment due to any excess revenue being used to keep the factories running. This has placed additional pressure on plastics manufacturers to find ways to reduce energy consumption and increase efficiency to keep their operating costs low. It’s the chicken and egg scenario! Additionally, there is the real challenge to find people with the right skill set to work within the plastics industry.How can your technology help solve them?

Our customers are looking for innovative solutions that can help them to reduce costs, increase productivity, and stay competitive within the market, and we are committed to addressing these challenges by providing the most cost-effective, energy-efficient solutions that help our customers to improve their production processes while reducing their overall operating costs. Our job is to solve our customers problems, increase production and help get every kg of plastics processed for as little money as possible!