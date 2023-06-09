Ask the experts: TH Plastics

Who are you and what do you do?

× Expand Sophie Fletcher, Sales and Marketing, TH Plastics

TH Plastics was established in 2008 and has quickly become one of the market-leading ancillary products and solutions provider in the UK, with a portfolio of customers that includes some of the most high-profile and technically demanding plastics brands in Britain. As the exclusive distributor of Moretto, Rapid Granulator, Altero and Crizaf in the UK, TH Plastics supplies, installs and services ancillary equipment across the British plastics industry.

What innovations will you bring to Interplas?

TH Plastics will bring equipment from all our partners to Interplas 2023. We will present a closed loop system that includes storage, dosing, blending, drying, cooling, conveying, granulating, conveying, and pelletising. Each system will be set up on the stand so that you can experience it as if you were walking through each step, giving you the chance to see how each component may be used to enhance the functionality of your facility and educate you on how you can further develop of your system to ensure it is more efficient and future proofed. Additionally, demonstrations and interactive displays will highlight the remainder of TH Plastics' extensive line of equipment.

To name a few of the products we will be bringing to Interplas will be the DGM Mini blender which was launched at K2022 stands out for its high precision levels eliminating unnecessary overdosing phenomena and reducing the production of waste.

The Rapid 300 series granulator has a distinctive ''open-hearted'' design that provides operators quick and simple access to the granulator's cutting chamber for cleaning and maintenance. After our new partnership announcement with Crizaf we will also be showcasing a range of conveyors which will be on offer to show our customers the efficient ways to minimise inefficient ways of manual handling.

What challenges are your customers facing?

The major issues that the industry is currently facing is the rising energy prices, problems with supply chains on the supply, demand, and logistics sides, skill shortages and inconsistencies in end user demand. At TH Plastics we are always working in the background to help our customers find solutions so that we can keep providing solutions for the future.

How can your technology help solve them?

Our equipment is designed to create systems, processes, and services oriented to beenvironmentally sustainable and improve plant productivity, which is a key contribution to the overall improvement of the plastics industry. Given our sector's current rising costs and supply chain shortages we offer.

Our product line is constructed with high technological value, intelligent and sustainable machines that are ready for 4.0 process management. With the help of our outstanding technical and engineering staff, we can provide systems with solutions that maximise ROI while also achieving great energy savings. Our technologies are always designed with the user in mind, so they require minimal operator intervention, allowing users to spend less time on the equipment and more time on other duties.