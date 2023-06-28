Ask the experts: Robafoam

Who are you and what do you do?

Robafoam Ltd is a specialist company whose technology and expertise are focused on the automatic application of foam seals. With over 30 years of industrial adhesive and sealant experience, we represent a significant resource in this field.

Our core focus is to provide precise, robotically applied foam seals on both 2D and 3D parts that achieve high IP ratings on parts from a range of different industries. The technology and service are also applicable for NVH requirements, bonding, potting, and encapsulation.

What innovations will you bring to Interplas?

At Interplas 2023, we are bringing our advance foam sealing innovations. Our ContractGasketing service applies high performance foam seals directly to customer parts using flexible 6-axis robot systems. We offer customizable foam hardness, adjustable bead widths, and rapid heat curing.

Additionally, our 1K foam application systems integrate 3D foam seals within productions lines. We provide technical support, from concept design to full production integration. Our innovations transform gasketing processes, ensuring optimal sealing effectiveness and durability for diverse industries.

What challenges are your customers facing?

Our customers face challenges relates to consistency, accuracy, efficiency, and customisation in their sealing processes. Manual application of seals can lead to variability in gasket thickness, resulting in potential leaks and quality issues. This inconsistency presents a challenge for ensuring reliable and effective seals.

Moreover, manual application is time-consuming, leading to lower production rates and higher labour costs, especially in high- volume applications. Additionally, the ability to customise seals of different shapes and sizes is crucial for meeting diverse design and manufacturing requirements. Overcoming these challenges is vital for our customers to enhance their sealing performance and optimise their production processes.

How can your technology help to solve them?

Our technology effectively addresses the challenges faced by our customers in their sealing processes. It ensures consistency and accuracy by placing the foam precisely, resulting in uniform gasket thickness and improved sealing performance. By eliminating manual application variability, it minimises leaks and quality issues.

Additionally, our technology offers increased efficiency with faster sealing, leading to higher production rates and reduce labour costs. In addition, it enables customisation, allowing easy programming of gaskets in different shapes and sizes, enhancing design and manufacturing flexibility.

Our 6-axis robot systems can apply foam to diverse substrates, from plastics to metals and glass. With our technology, customers achieve reliable seals, improved efficiency, and design versatility,enhancing product quality and competitiveness.