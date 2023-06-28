Boddingtons chooses Intouch as software provider: achieves significant efficiency savings

Based in Tonbridge, UK, Boddingtons have two facilities, housing a total of 39 machines. One of their facilities is designed for their technical injection moulding and assembly department, while the newer, second facility is for their medical and clean products. The facility houses their class 7 clean room with 17 moulding machines ranging from 50t to 180t and a white room with machines ranging from 50t to 160t.

× Expand Intouch

Boddingtons Plastics previously monitored rejects, downtime and output using a manual process and a spreadsheet system, which meant that the data collected was always historic. This provided limitations in their ability to react, often providing an inaccurate picture and took hours to process. This lack of real-time visibility justified the business case for an MES system.

They investigated other systems in the market that could deliver against their primary objectives. Due to the nature of traditional hardwired systems, the capital outlay costs were too high, which meant that the cloud based Intouch production monitoring system was a perfect fit for them.

Wayne Allen, Operations Manager at Boddingtons said “Having worked with Intouch at a previous company, I could see the benefits of an MES system and what improvements and opportunities it could bring to Boddingtons”

Since implementation, back in 2019 they have managed to make incredible improvements to their site’s OEE and utilisation, as well as saving time, improving data accuracy and increasing visibility.

The challenge – A lack of accurate data to help pinpoint inefficiencies

Boddingtons Plastics were seeking to collect fast and accurate production data so they could understand what processes were not performing to the levels they wanted to achieve. This would enable them to assign the right resources to understand the route cause to machine performance and put a corrective measure in place.

At the time of evaluating their options, they had just completed building a purpose-built factory housing a class 7 cleanroom for manufacturing its medical products. this meant that they needed a system to help them overcome the issues of manufacturing over multiple sites, bringing all production data to one central system, which could be accessed remotely.

Wayne added “We knew Intouch was the right partner for us due to previous relationships, excellent UK support and their intuitive software”

Wayne Allen, Operations Manager at Boddingtons Plastics commended intouch for the straightforward implementation process and praised Lucy Hardwick for her support during the onboarding process. As a result, they managed to get the system up and running in one factory within a week.

Wayne also highlights how the intouch system is intuitive and easy to use, thanks to the online training videos which are easily accessible and can be used by new staff. The access to learning and training, along with a knowledgeable onboarding and support team at intouch facilitated a very speedy process to be up and running and benefiting from the system in one week.

The approach

When Boddingtons Plastics approached Intouch in 2019, they were spending many hours manually sorting through production data, which quickly became out of date.

They initially installed the system onto a few machines but did not install interfaces at the machines, so staff were unaware that there was an MES system in place. On one manual job alone, the OEE was at 68%, once the interface was installed and the staff were aware of the system, they instantly improved by 5% OEE. This was more than enough to justify the monthly subscription straight away!

The team would spend many hours calculating their OEE from various spreadsheets of production data, but the senior team could never be 100% sure that the figures were accurate.

The solution

Since implementing intouch, Boddingtons have reported positive feedback from several departments within the business.

Wayne explains “The biggest improvement is the quick, real-time data. We use intouch to calculate our KPI’s but more importantly to better understand which processes have poor OEE and why. With this, we can make improvements to the process”

Shop-floor level operators and setters use the system daily to enter downtime, scrap and manage tool changes, which saves them a lot of time,

“Our customer service team and production planners also have access so they can instantly see if a machine is running and if the order is due to complete on time”.

The maintenance and production support teams also have access to run downtime reports on machines or processes. The logistics team leader also uses this data to know which machines are running and the orders that are ending, so he can prepare and issue materials to the machines ahead of time in the correct order.