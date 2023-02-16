Case Study: ENGEL and Intercable

As published by ENGEL, this case study examines how ENGEL’s injection moulding simulation aimed to create a smoother process for its client Intercalble.

Read more here: https://blog.engelglobal.com/en/uk/simulate-injection-moulding-more-efficient-by-using-sim-link.html

Why does Intercable need a data interface like sim link for simulating injection moulding?

Every injection moulder faces challenges in achieving its production targets. The most important factor in the development of new products is a short time to market. At the same time, the costs for the development and the optimisation of the moulds must be kept low.

ENGEL says experimental methods such as filling studies are often not sufficient and analytical methods lead to better results. however, the problem often arises of establishing a smooth data exchange between software and production.

ENGEL claims sim link makes problem-free data exchange between simulation and the injection moulding machine possible. This, in theory saves time consuming co-ordination loops between mould development and production.

These iterations during pilot sampling were also the decisive point why Intercable chose sim link.

How have the challenges for Intercable been solved by sim link?

ENGEL claims by using sim link, the number of repetitions could be significantly reduced. The quality of the simulation has also improved and become more accurate. Difficulties in the coordination could thus be successfully overcome.

Some successes have been achieved with sim link:

potential problems are eliminated before the mould is even built

reduced risk of delayed production start-up

project costs remain within budget

Simulate injection moulding: What do ENGEL claim are the advantages of Sim Link?

Higher quality of the simulation

The individual machine dynamics are taken into account and the simulation can be carried out more realistically. The measured production data can be fed back into the simulation very easily. This improves the quality of the simulation.

Shorter start-up phase

Thanks to effective simulation of injection moulding, cost-intensive looping is reduced when optimising a new component. Where mould makers had to find the values manually for the initial sampling of the moulds, target values are now automatically transferred from the simulation to the injection moulding machine.

Ensured data consistency at every stage

Time-consuming and error-prone manual input of data at the machine is no longer necessary. sim link fulfils this data exchange between simulation software and injection moulding machine without errors.

Easy collaboration across different departments

Several experts are involved in the creation of a new product. sim link simplifies cooperation between simulation and production staff.