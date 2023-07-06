Case Study: Increasing Flexibility & Productivity With Robot Tool Changer and EOAT Solutions From Stäubli Fluid Connectors

Industrial robots have revolutionised manufacturing processes across many industry sectors through their flexibility and capability to adapt to numerous tasks. However, with increasing levels of flexibility being demanded by consumers across several different sectors, and shorter product lifespans, manufacturing processes today need to be even more agile to cater for this lower volume but higher mix scenario. Key to maintaining the flexibility to meet these demands are a combination of automatic robot tool changing systems and a comprehensive selection of End-of-Arm-Tooling components, to allow manufacturers to quickly configure their robot systems to handle both current and future product variants and processes.

Automatic robot tool changers make it possible for the robot to quickly exchange tools, allowing the robot to perform different processes, or adapt to different product variants. With automatic changeovers taking just seconds, compared to many minutes for a manual changeover, the highest productivity levels can still be maintained even on short batch runs.

A further benefit of this technology is the ability to provide an agile response to changing customer demands, when compared to conventional and more dedicated production methods. The capability to respond quickly to new customer initiatives, not only satisfies immediate customer needs, but provides a competitive advantage by enhancing customer / supplier relationships. Robot tool changing systems from Stäubli Fluid Connectors are designed for all robots and payloads regardless of manufacturer and robot type. The modular design of the MPS tool change systems cover the entire spectrum of potential applications, and all media and signal connections can be integrated with this comprehensive and versatile product range. These latest generation systems offer numerous different modules for the transmission of pneumatics, vacuum, signals, data transmission up to 10Gbit, PE protection and earthing, and RFID technology.

The MPS robot tool changing systems from Stäubli Fluid Connectors ensure a repeatable, precise, and stable connection between the robot and tool, even when high numbers of tool changing cycles are required. Stäubli also provides integrated solutions for the secure docking of the different robot tools. A range of docking stations are available to suit the different sizes of MPS tool changer.

The essential interface between the robot and the product is the End-of-Arm-Tooling. For the robot to be both effective and productive, it is essential that the End-of-Arm-Tooling is not only perfectly matched to the task at hand, but in applications where robot tool changers are being used, also completely compatible with them. The recent close cooperation with End-of-Arm-Tooling technology partner FIPA is reflected in the range of gripper, End-of-Arm-Tooling components, and systems now available from Stäubli Fluid Connectors.

A broad portfolio of highly flexible End-of-Arm-Tooling solutions is available for many different material handling applications and automated manufacturing processes.

Individual processes and applications require a solution that is precisely tailored to that task. Stäubli is able to apply their expertise to support customers in developing the perfect solution for their unique requirements, from initial CAD concepts, through the planning of the system, to delivery of all the components required for the application, including the necessary drawings and component descriptions. Alternatively, customers can opt for a complete fully assembled solution delivered to site and ready for integration.

High levels of durability and flexibility within End-of-Arm-Tooling solutions are essential attributes if a long-term return on investment and minimum total cost of ownership are to be achieved. Stäubli’s reputation for high-precision and high-quality products with a long service life ensures that these objectives are achieved. Also, with a comprehensive array of individual profiles, union joints, mechanical grippers, vacuum cups, vacuum generators, electronics, and sensors, End-of-Arm-Tooling systems and solutions from Stäubli Fluid Connectors can be quickly and easily re-configured or retrofitted to cater for new product variants or processes.