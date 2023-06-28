Column: Dave Raine

PMMDA Chairman Dave Raine reflects on Mental Health Awareness Month – and asks, whatcan the plastics industry do to support its people?

Speaking to colleagues and peers within the plastics industry recently, the general feedback I've received is that people are busier than ever, with enquiries and activity levels higher than they’ve been for some time. However, as with all things, there will be those seeing the opposite of this, or maybe even just a stabilisation, or stagnation if you want to call it that, of business.

What is clearly a common by-product of any of these three states is increased anxiety, be it from feeling that work pressures are increasing and outside of our control because of the upturn in enquiries, or conversely, because of the lack of activity. Anxiety is a normal emotion in us all, but sometimes it can get out of control and become a mental health problem, and as I write this article, I wonder how many of us were aware that May 2023 is Mental Health Awareness Month.

Lots of things can lead to feelings of anxiety, including work pressures, relationships, starting a new job (or losing one) or other big life events. We can also get anxious when it comes to things to do with investments and staff security, but also because of more fundamental issues such as personal financial and relationship issues. The important message here is that anxiety can be made easier to manage.

Focusing on anxiety for this year's Mental Health Awareness Week is aimed at increasing people's awareness and understanding of anxiety by providing information on the things that can help prevent it from becoming a problem, and this awareness needs to translate into the business sector if we are to protect our most valuable asset – our people.One area I personally am keen to ensure is monitored closely is remote working and its impact on employees.

The plastics industry field sales & service sector is male-dominated, and men are lesslikely to seek help for mental health problems. This can lead to potentially easily solvable issues going untreated, which can have serious consequences for both the individual and the company. Providing access to mental health resources and creating a positive and supportive work environment is essential.

Offering training courses and development programmes can also help staffmembers to gain confidence and self-awareness, both of which contribute to greater work efficiency. Companies who encourage open conversations about mental health and make resources available to their employees are more likely to retain motivated staff who are focussed on improving their performance, achieving greater success, and building a sustainable future.

By taking measures now, companies can combat the long-term effects of poor mental health in their organisation and create an ethical workplace culture for the benefit of all, and as part of the PMMDA, I for one am committed to ensuring we make support and access to it as simple as possible, with no stigma attached to any request.For more ideas on how to support your staff’s mental wellbeing at work, Mind has put together useful guidance on how organisations can take care of their staff:www.mind.org.uk/workplace/mental-health-at-work/taking-care-of-your-staff.