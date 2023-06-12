Driving sustainable change

Sustainability in automotive, challenges for manufacturers, and how ALBIS contributes to astrong circular economy. Dave Gray puts Chris Newman, regional technical manager at ALBIS UK in the driving seat.

× Expand ALBIS The new ALFATERXL compounds are suited to under the hood components in the automotive industry

Dave Gray: Increased customer preferences for sustainable solutions have made their way into every industry. How has the automotive sector adapted to this change so far?

Chris Newman: The sustainability trend has led to a shift towards more sustainable practices in the automotive industry, be it the surging popularity of electric vehicles (EV) or the increasing demand for eco-friendly material in the construction process. Car manufacturers are investing heavily in e- mobility, thus promoting demand for batteries and other components required for EV production and the charging infrastructure.

In their quest to reduce the carbon footprint of traditional petrol anddiesel-powered vehicles, many producers also opt for lighter and more sustainable materials to both reduce weight and improve fuel efficiency. Using renewable energy sources, reducing waste, and choosing recycling- or biobased compounds over standard material, many automotive companies have already implemented sustainable practices in their manufacturing processes, which not only helps them reduce their own environmental impact but also promotes sustainability throughout the supply chain.

Overall, ALBIS is well-equipped to respond to these efforts of OEMs towards more sustainability with its extensive portfolio of eco-friendly and resource-efficient solutions, which have time and again proven themselves in different automotive applications. Given that the sustainability trend is the main factor currently driving change in the industry, we expect to see more innovation and investment in eco-friendly technologies in the years to come, and are continuously expanding our portfolio to match the evolving requirements of our customers.

Dave Gray: Autonomous driving is frequently discussed as the future of automotive. Could it also help reduce emissions?

Chris Newman: Yes, autonomous driving has the potential to reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency, which would help to mitigate the impact of climate change. Autonomous vehicles are typically designed to reduce unnecessary acceleration and braking, as well as improve route planning and reduce congestion. Compared to traditional vehicles, this can lead to significant reductions in fuel consumption and thus emissions.

In addition, autonomous driving technology can also facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles, which produce zero emissions at point of use. In the UK, the industry has already seen major development in form of the successful launch of a Level 2 partial autonomous vehicle from Ford, a significant milestone that will surely be followed by other OEMs in the future. Right now, the UK government is supporting this technology with a 100-million-pound investment for manufactures. However, it is important to keep in mind that the widespread adoption of these technologies will require significant investment in infrastructure, research, and development.

Dave Gray: While it is exciting to see where technology can take us, what does it take for automotive OEMs to fully establish a closed-loop process?

Chris Newman: A closed-loop procedure refers to a circular or regenerative system where waste is minimised and resources are reused. Circular solutions play a key role in increasing sustainability all along the value chain. At ALBIS, we contribute to a strong circular economy by helping OEMs take the necessary steps to work towards this approach. For example, manufacturers can reduce waste and emissions by opting for the many bio-based or recycled materials from our leading partners.

When looking at the bigger picture, these players need to approach their entire production process with circularity in mind. In the automotive sector, a closed-loop procedure would involve designing vehicles and components for easy disassemble and reuse, implementing recycling and re-manufacturing programs, and using renewable energy sources to power manufacturing facilities.

While this can be a complex multi-step journey for manufacturers, it is the only way to minimise their environmental impact while also improving their bottom line.

Dave Gray: How does ALBIS respond to the resulting changes in manufacturers’ needs as adistributor?

Chris Newman: As the automotive industry continues to shift towards more sustainable andlightweight materials, and with applications such as Driver monitoring systems (LIR), driver safety assistance (LiDar), and Radar gaining recognition, we respond to the resulting challenges with an excellent range of products that meet the requirements of these different technologies.

Materials from our portfolio such as Covestro’s Makrolon AI are an excellent fit in cases where only the highest level of purity is acceptable for safety critical applications. Our own MOCOM Altech PC bespoke colour compounds are specially designed and industry-proven solutions for these demanding automotive applications as well.

As a polymer distributor, ALBIS understands itself as a partner who provides companies not only with innovative solutions but also with the necessary know-how regarding the circular approach mentioned above. We currently work with many manufacturers developing new materials from bio-based or recycled sources that can replace traditional fossil-based plastics in automotive. There has been a major surge in the development of engineering plastics based on bio waste. These polymers are identical to their fossil-based counterparts and serve as drop-in solutions while retaining important qualities needed for the application. We understand that especially in automotive, OEMsdo not want to compromise on the highly relevant, technical properties of the materials they use.