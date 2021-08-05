Flexible prospects

An award-winning partnership between Israel-based packaging films manufacturer Polysack and Bulgaria-based converter STS could help improve flexible packaging recycling. EPPM spoke with Polysack VP Marketing and Business Development Yair Gellis to find out how.

Congratulations on receiving the Bulgarian Prize Pack award through your collaboration with STS. What does the award mean for sustainable flexible packaging manufactured in Europe?

Receipt of the award was accompanied by a process of examining the packaging, its production processes, the composition of the materials, and the ability to recycle at the end of the existing recycling streams. Receiving the award serves as a quality mark and proof of a genuine mono-material recyclable offering for various applications.

In what ways does Polysack and/or STS work alongside Europe-wide industry organisations such as CEFLEX?

Polysack is a member of CEFLEX and we do our best to promote a circular economy, specifically in the flexible packaging area in which there is complexity in recycling. We comply with CEFLEX regulations making sure our films are at least 95 per cent PE – in most cases they are 100 per cent PE. We also promote the CEFLEX regulations to drive converters to move to PE-based packages instead of a multi-material structure.

How do you think the collaboration has helped improve Bulgaria’s reputation in the Europe-wide packaging industry?

Bulgaria has recently been criticised by the EU for not implementing the directives of the Rethink Plastic Alliance, their initiative focused on moving the member states from single-use plastics towards a circular economy. Best performing states are showing that, with political will, great ambition and timely transposition can go hand in hand. Polysack materials and designs allow decision-makers and entrepreneurs to drive the systemic change needed in Bulgaria and many other countries across Europe.

How can co-operation between industry players and materials experts help progress circularity in flexible packaging?

Today there are few flexible film recycling options. The co-operation of the entire value chain, the end customer, the food manufacturer, the packaging manufacturer, and the raw material manufacturers can lead to improvement. The more flexible packaging that can be recycled, the greater the benefit becomes of collecting and recycling them in a dedicated process.

In which applications can consumers find Polysack products such as the Pack’N’Cycle solution, and how can they be assured that the product truly reflects the principles of circularity?

Pack’N’Cycle solution has been proven to work in various applications such as dry food, pet food, homecare and detergent products, wet wipes, powder and liquid packages, fresh food packages, and more. Polysack’s MOPE has been certified by known industry institutes for its recyclability and we make sure to educate our customers about how to implement and convert the plastic in a way that complies with a circular economy approach.

Despite all the positive qualities of recyclable packaging, does the use of a mono-material in flexible packaging have any negative effects on quality or durability?

Using a package made entirely of one material has compromises. Some in the visibility and transparency of the material and some in the mechanical properties. Following our unique manufacturing process, our films exhibit excellent transparency. So, at this point, there are no significant differences compared to standard packaging. We also mechanically ensure that the packaging maintains the integrity of the product. A situation where the packaging does not protect the product sufficiently is not acceptable and can create more environmental damage than the benefit that recycled packaging brings with it.

At which trade fairs can interested stakeholders learn more about Polysack products?

Unfortunately, during the COVID-19 pandemic, one can only learn more about Polysack’s products via our website or to get in touch with us and we will happily share our experience and knowledge. Once the situation eases, we plan to participate in industry shows and events in person.