How diversity, equity and inclusion can close the plastics skills gap and boost profitability

A new webinar will explain the link between diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), and the unique role they play in closing the polymer engineering skills gap.

Organised by the British Plastics Federation, in collaboration with Interplas Insights, “Profitable Plastics: Unleashing the Power of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) for Business Success” will explain why a DE&I strategy could unlock greater profit potential for UK SMEs in the plastics industry.

David Gray, Head of Content at InterplasInsights.com and British Plastics & Rubber magazine, will present the results of the first ever survey of diversity in the UK's plastics sector.

Lauren Neal, author of Valued at Work: Shining a light on bias to engage, enable, and retain women in STEM will explain how behaviours within organisations can impact teams, as well as the importance of matching the right skillsets with the right individuals to maximise productivity and staff retention.

Finally, Anastasia Matthews, VP of Global Diversity and Inclusion at Berry Global will share her experiences of developing a DE&I strategy for a plastic processing business.

The webinar will take place on Nov 29, 2023 at 12:00, and is open to members and non-members. Registration is free and can be accessed here: Webinar Registration.