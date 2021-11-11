In good form

EPPM spoke to Luca Saviolo, Sales Manager Insulation and Thermoforming at Cannon Plastic​ Technologies, in preparation for UTECH Europe.

What does exhibiting again at UTECH Europe mean for Cannon and what can visitors learn about thermoforming, as well as thermoforming machinery, at your booth?

After a long time, we eventually have the chance to see and meet each other in person. We want to listen even more carefully to the new needs of our customers because it is part of Cannon's DNA to develop dedicated solutions. Therefore, we have decided not to display a machine for this edition: we want to listen and not somehow ‘impose’ a standard configuration. We will be happy to welcome people who want to share with us their visions, searching for a reliable partner to make them real.

How does thermoforming machinery from Cannon help augment the performance of automotive/aerospace parts in an application?

Quality, aesthetics, strength, and lightness, as well as fireproofing properties, impact, and abrasion resistance. These are just some of the main characteristics required for this type of product.

For Cannon, the automotive sector in thermoforming has many applications. Machines to produce aesthetic parts, such as the coating of dashboards with thermocovering technology, where a TPU ‘skin’ completes a structural part, machines to produce underbodies (HDPE), bumpers (ABS, PMMA), and recreational vehicle interiors (laminates or textures) such as campers and caravans.

In the aerospace field, the main destination is for interior parts. ABS is highly suitable for vacuum forming, granting strength, and lightweighting. Polycarbonate is also among the materials in use again for its strength, lightness, and thermal stability.

To obtain qualitative results, heaters play an instrumental role.

In addition to the experience gained over the years, Cannon continuously develops heating technology, also with the aid of dedicated software for simulation, which allows evaluating the distribution and density of energy. In production, it is possible to integrate thermal imaging cameras to correct possible deviations in the behaviour of the lamps and thermographic images of each cycle, useful for each part's traceability.

More generally, it's essential to the control and repeatability of the process: the automatic bubble height and sheet sag control, the slow vacuum, and the software with its specific self-learning feature, to mention just some of the functions, help thermoformers to obtain the best possible quality and productivity.

Which other sectors can benefit from utilising your technology?

Cannon's machines cover a wide range, designed and developed for medium and large parts, which represents a field wherein we are mainly specialised. Our primary market is the general trade – where robust, versatile machines are required for processing various types of materials – which integrates numerous and different types of existing moulds, granting rapid production changes.

We also serve specific applications such as commercial refrigerators, parts for the packaging of large components for wind power plants; skydomes; pallets mainly used in the mechanisation of assembly lines in the automotive sector; and not forgetting niche markets such as air ducting. This latter example was at first destined only for the luxury car sector, but is now of great interest especially for reducing the weight of the product – a fundamental requirement for the new generation of electric cars.

How does Cannon's range of thermoforming machinery help PU industry players address environmental/sustainability concerns?

Cannon is committed to constantly improving the energy efficiency of its machines by adopting the best technologies available on all electrical components and developing solutions that allow the best possible use of the heaters.

Another relevant aspect is Cannon's commitment to providing users with machines well-suited for processing recycled plastics.

Visitors to the booth will also be considering the productivity and efficiency of these machines. What will you be saying to them regarding these capabilities?

Cannon machines allow thermoformers to have fully automatic settings simply by recalling a recipe from the HMI. We offer various solutions to optimise mould change times and prepare the next production in hidden time. Then there are the automatic sheet loading and piece unloading systems, which can be integrated both to the right and left of the forming station. The unloading can be in-line, in front of the machine or at the opposite side and, for large parts, also with optional pick and place systems. Then there are the robotised work cells that can unload the thermoformed part and feed the CNC machine first before palletising the finished product to be picked up and delivered.

Is PU/TPU as easy a material to thermoform as PET/PE, for example?

I think that TPU does not present particular difficulties in thermoforming. For aesthetic applications, the use of quartz lamps limits the deterioration of the surface. Meanwhile, and as regards PET/PE, halogen lamps guarantee greater productivity but at the expense of greater energy consumption than ceramic lamps, although they are well-suited for the application.

What qualities does PU/TPU contain that makes it an ideal material for thermoformers in engineering applications?

TPU is well-suited for aesthetic applications or for parts that have a behaviour similar to rubber. It also has excellent abrasion and impact resistance. Urethane paint adheres well to the TPU surface without the need to use adhesion promoters, making the process simpler and cheaper.

How important are events such as UTECH in amplifying PU as an engineering material?

UTECH is an international showcase of great importance, which summarises and represents the state-of-the-art of the numerous applications of PU, giving excellent visibility to a product that we imagine will only grow in the coming years.