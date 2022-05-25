Podcast: LyondellBasell and Inovyn discuss Plastic Free Mersey, plus the role of the plastics industry in responsible stewardship over the environment

What’s the old saying? “If you want to go quickly, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” Most people that have worked as part of an effective project can relate to this, and the Plastic Free Mersey project is no exception.

The project brings multiple stakeholders together to deepen the understanding of the flows of littered items that end up in riverine systems and to identify potential interventions to reduce such flows...

...full article continues below the podcast...

Listen to some key stakeholders involved in Plastic Free Mersey, in conversation with Dave Gray on the Interplas Insights Podcast:

Chris Coode, Deputy Chief Executive at Thames21

Jason Leadbitter, Sustainability & Corporate Social Responsibility Manager at INOVYN.

Jim Seward, Senior Vice President, Research & Development, Technology & Sustainability at LyondellBasell, and chairman of the Executive Committee of the World Plastics Council

John Sanders, Strategic Planning Director at the Mersey Rivers Trust

The wide ranging conversation covers many topics, including:

• The importance of collaborative working between industry, government, NGOs, charities and the public. In particular, the importance of industry lending not only finance and advocacy, but also actively sharing science and expertise.

• The Global Plastics Treaty – key industry voices discuss the virtues of limiting production vs. design for circularity.

• How we can create value for waste.

• What do we really mean when we say ‘circular economy’?

• The lifecycle assessments of plastics (in certain industries) compared to alternative materials – why plastics have a sustainable role to play in society.

• Why the industry has a responsibility to prove that there are models that work – and deserve funding.

• The importance of training citizen scientists to truly understand problem plastics

• Sharing scientifically-sound information about problem plastics that exist in our rivers with local communities.

• The potential of chemical recycling.

Listen to this episode via the player above, or listen and subscribe via the following channels:

The project, launched last summer, is unique as it brings together environmental charities Thames21 and the Mersey Rivers Trust and businesses from across the entire plastics value chain, including LyondellBasell, one of the world’s largest producers of plastics and chemicals, INOVYN, Europe’s leading producer of vinyls, and PEEL NRE, a company that reuses, repurposes and reenergises natural resources. These three business partners have company sites in the River Mersey catchment.

Mayor Steve Rotheram with project partners and local councillors and representatives at last autumn's community river clean-up event on the River Alt in Knowsley (Liverpool).

The initiative also has the support of the British Plastics Federation, PlasticsEurope, plastics recycling charity RECOUP, SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK, an expert in the water and waste sectors, and the endorsement of public authorities, including Liverpool City Region, Cheshire West and Chester Council, Warrington Borough, and Merseyside Recycling and Waste Authority.

The project aims to raise awareness of the plastic pollution faced by the River Mersey and its tributaries to enable local communities and the plastic supply chain to provide proactive support and involvement in improving the health of these rivers. Ultimately, it is hoped that the initiative will shape behaviour change to keep litter out of the Mersey, reduce its impact on the natural environment, and wildlife and retain valuable materials longer in the circular economy.

Volunteers and project partners and supporters in Kersal Wetlands, Salford (top and bottom left).

Led by Thames21 to build on its strong experience of citizen science data collection on rivers and working closely with the Mersey Rivers Trust with its strong links into local communities and knowledge of the river catchment, the initiative trains and supports volunteers to use robustly designed systems to find, sort, count and quantify plastic items at litter hotspots across the network of waterways, from the Pennines to Liverpool Bay.

Debbie Leach, CEO of Thames21, says that the collaborative approach of the project has achieved great wins since its inception with the whole plastic supply chain (from manufacturers to resource management firms) working with citizens and communities to obtain crucial data on the plastic pollution challenge. “One organisation on their own cannot solve all the problems of plastic pollution in the natural environment. And the more organisations that join the collaborative effort, the more it adds to the credibility and effectiveness of a unified industry taking constructive action,” she says.

Working with guidance from the partners, since last year citizen scientists have carried out litter surveys and submitted data from the Mersey and its tributaries.