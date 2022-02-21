Interplas Insights Podcast Ep. 3: Richard Brown, Chair of the Polymer Committee (Worshipful Company of Horners)

Kicking off a new series, Dave Gray, Head of Content at Interplas Insights, speaks to Richard Brown, Chair of the Polymer Committee at the Worshipful Company of Horners.

× Dave Gray talks exclusively to Richard Brown

They discuss, among other things: the importance of the Horners Awards, and why they have long been a driver of innovation in the plastics industry; Richard's work to try and bridge the skills gap in engineering; and the impact of the pandemic upon training.

Listen and subscribe on your favourite podcast app:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Stay up-to-date with Interplas Insights by subscribing for our free weekly e-newsletters at interplasinsights.com/subscribe. Qualifying readers can also subscribe for free to receive British Plastics & Rubber magazine in print.

To stay up-to-date with Interplas 2023, head to interplasuk.com.